It has become known how many troops and pieces of equipment the Russians lost in Ukraine over the course of the day
Kyiv • UNN
Over the past day, the Russian army lost approximately 2,020 troops and 1,855 drones. Total personnel losses reached 1,542,720.
Over the past day, the Russian army lost approximately 2,020 military personnel in the war against Ukraine. Russia’s total personnel losses since the beginning of the full-scale invasion have reached approximately 1,542,720 people, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports, UNN writes.
Details
Over the past day, the Defense Forces also destroyed 2 Russian tanks, 4 armored combat vehicles, and 47 artillery systems.
Russia’s losses in unmanned aerial vehicles remain particularly significant—1,855 operational-tactical UAVs were destroyed over the past day. Their total losses have reached 548,095 units.
Russia’s equipment losses
In addition, over the past day, Russian forces lost 3 multiple-launch rocket systems, 2 air defense systems, 22 ground robotic systems, 727 vehicles and fuel tankers, and 5 units of special equipment.
Overall, since February 24, 2022, the General Staff estimates Russia’s losses at 12,393 tanks, 25,487 armored combat vehicles, 50,733 artillery systems, 2,182 multiple-launch rocket systems, and 1,688 air defense systems.
According to the General Staff, Russia has also lost 443 aircraft, 356 helicopters, 5,126 cruise missiles, 35 ships and boats, and 2 submarines. The data is being уточнено.
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