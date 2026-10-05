It has become known how many troops and pieces of equipment the Russians lost in Ukraine over the course of the day

$44.8350.70
ukenru
03:45 AM • 3704 views
The Pentagon is adopting Ukrainian ideas and wartime experience to develop the U.S. military
02:37 AM • 10536 views
Ukraine could have received Czech aircraft to shoot down jet-powered "Shaheds," but the transfer was halted – what alternative is available
02:17 AM • 10479 views
The U.S. White House is also monitoring the possible plague outbreak in Russia and assessing options for action — Axios
01:37 AM • 10250 views
In Kyiv, 18 additional services between the right and left banks are being launched due to complicated traffic on the bridges — here is how they will runPhoto
12:17 AM • 13153 views
Trump will decide whether to impose “hellish” sanctions against Russia after assessing the consequences – U.S. Energy Secretary
11:18 PM • 13239 views
The Taliban have begun purchasing weapons and drones from Belarus with Russia's assistance – media
10:18 PM • 13809 views
"You must not bend to Putin, because Ukraine will be broken": Zelenskyy responds to lawmakers calling for negotiations with the Russian Federation
October 4, 09:37 PM • 14517 views
A Tu-95MS crashed in Russia, killing 8 military personnel, some of whom may have been involved in missile strikes on Ukraine
October 4, 08:58 PM • 15124 views
Satellite images showing the aftermath of the SBU strike on the "Khanskaya" airfield in Adygea have appeared onlinePhoto
October 4, 08:16 PM • 14338 views
In Latvia, they plan to form a pro-Ukrainian coalition after the elections and continue supporting Kyiv
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+11°
1m/s
68%
751mm
Popular news
Ozzy Osbourne’s son and daughter secretly scared visitors in a maze dedicated to the rockerOctober 4, 09:05 PM • 14783 views
Kim Kardashian revealed why she did not want a new relationship for nearly five years before her romance with Lewis HamiltonOctober 4, 10:06 PM • 13126 views
Kathleen Turner reacted to Michael Douglas's confession about their secret affair 40 years ago11:06 PM • 11262 views
Kim Kardashian admitted that she is “holding back” her 13-year-old daughter North because of her desire for fame12:06 AM • 9736 views
Phil Collins revealed how one phrase by Paul McCartney caused them to fall out for more than 20 years01:05 AM • 6292 views
Publications
How to recognize animal abuse and whom to report it toPhotoVideoOctober 4, 08:17 AM • 48807 views
Ukraine is preparing to resume flights, but domestic airlines may not wait for itOctober 2, 10:40 AM • 141357 views
Top 10 Comedies for the Weekend: Films That Will Help You Relax and Have a LaughPhotoOctober 2, 08:07 AM • 135720 views
The court extended the preventive measures for Odrex doctors accused of medical negligenceOctober 2, 07:15 AM • 119708 views
International Coffee Day: the history of the holiday, the origin of the beverage, and the arrival of coffee in UkraineOctober 1, 02:54 PM • 141224 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Friedrich Merz
Xi Jinping
Milorad Dodik
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Germany
Iran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Phil Collins revealed how one phrase by Paul McCartney caused them to fall out for more than 20 years01:05 AM • 6538 views
Kim Kardashian admitted that she is “holding back” her 13-year-old daughter North because of her desire for fame12:06 AM • 9988 views
Kathleen Turner reacted to Michael Douglas's confession about their secret affair 40 years ago11:06 PM • 11384 views
Kim Kardashian revealed why she did not want a new relationship for nearly five years before her romance with Lewis HamiltonOctober 4, 10:06 PM • 13244 views
Ozzy Osbourne’s son and daughter secretly scared visitors in a maze dedicated to the rockerOctober 4, 09:05 PM • 14895 views
Actual
Su-34
Film
Tu-95
Truth Social
The New York Times

It has become known how many troops and pieces of equipment the Russians lost in Ukraine over the course of the day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 36 views

Over the past day, the Russian army lost approximately 2,020 troops and 1,855 drones. Total personnel losses reached 1,542,720.

It has become known how many troops and pieces of equipment the Russians lost in Ukraine over the course of the day

Over the past day, the Russian army lost approximately 2,020 military personnel in the war against Ukraine. Russia’s total personnel losses since the beginning of the full-scale invasion have reached approximately 1,542,720 people, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports, UNN writes.

Details

Over the past day, the Defense Forces also destroyed 2 Russian tanks, 4 armored combat vehicles, and 47 artillery systems.

Russia’s losses in unmanned aerial vehicles remain particularly significant—1,855 operational-tactical UAVs were destroyed over the past day. Their total losses have reached 548,095 units.

Russia’s equipment losses

In addition, over the past day, Russian forces lost 3 multiple-launch rocket systems, 2 air defense systems, 22 ground robotic systems, 727 vehicles and fuel tankers, and 5 units of special equipment.

Overall, since February 24, 2022, the General Staff estimates Russia’s losses at 12,393 tanks, 25,487 armored combat vehicles, 50,733 artillery systems, 2,182 multiple-launch rocket systems, and 1,688 air defense systems.

According to the General Staff, Russia has also lost 443 aircraft, 356 helicopters, 5,126 cruise missiles, 35 ships and boats, and 2 submarines. The data is being уточнено.

Satellite images showing the aftermath of the SBU strike on the "Khanskaya" airfield in Adygea have appeared online04.10.26, 23:58 • 15126 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Technology
War in Ukraine
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine