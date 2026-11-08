Russians struck a residential building and a hotel in Kremenchuk, injuring a 16-year-old teenager
Kyiv • UNN
Russian UAVs damaged a residential building and a hotel in Kremenchuk, causing fires. A 16-year-old boy was seriously injured, and 15 people were rescued.
The enemy launched drone strikes on Kremenchuk in the Poltava region, damaging a residential building and a hotel in the city and sparking a fire. This was reported by Vitalii Diakivnych, head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, writes UNN.
Enemy UAV strikes were recorded at two locations in Kremenchuk. An apartment building was damaged. A fire broke out. There was also a strike on a hotel building, followed by a fire
Information regarding the extent of the destruction and the injured is being clarified, Diakivnych added.
Later, the head of the Regional Military Administration reported that a teenager had been seriously wounded.
According to preliminary information, a 16-year-old boy sustained serious injuries. He was hospitalized. As of now, State Emergency Service units have rescued 15 people
The aftermath is still being dealt with.
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