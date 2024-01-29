ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Russians shelled Donetsk region 12 times in one day: an administrative building was destroyed, a kindergarten, a gas pipeline and a power line were damaged

Russians shelled Donetsk region 12 times in one day: an administrative building was destroyed, a kindergarten, a gas pipeline and a power line were damaged

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27650 views

Russian troops shelled Donetsk region 12 times, destroying an administrative building and damaging a kindergarten, a gas pipeline, a power line and residential buildings.

Russian military fired 12 times at settlements in Donetsk region yesterday. The enemy attacks destroyed an administrative building and damaged a kindergarten, a gas pipeline and a power line. This was reported on Monday by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin, UNN reports.

In total, Russians fired 12 times at localities in Donetsk region over the last day. 54 people evacuated from the front line, including 11 children

- Filashkin wrote on Telegram.

Details 

According to him, one person was wounded in Ocheretyne, Pokrovsk district, as a result of hostile shelling. Sporadic shelling of Avdiivka and the outskirts of Kurakhove community was also recorded. The day before, 3 people were wounded in Myrnohrad, an administrative building was destroyed and a kindergarten damaged. 

In Kramatorsk district, 2 private houses, a gas pipeline and a power line were damaged in Kostyantynivka. Torske was shelled three times in the Liman community. 

As for the Bakhmut district, according to the head of the LCA,  in Chasovoyarska community, 2 private houses, an industrial building and 3 garages were damaged. In Zvanivka community, Pereizne and Verkhnekamianske were shelled, and in Soledar community, Rozdolivka and Vasyukivka were shelled. Siversk also came under hostile fire, with no casualties.

Earlier UNN reportedthat four more civilians were wounded in Donetsk region yesterday as a result of shelling by the Russian army.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
