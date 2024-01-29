Russians shelled Donetsk region 12 times in one day: an administrative building was destroyed, a kindergarten, a gas pipeline and a power line were damaged

Russian military fired 12 times at settlements in Donetsk region yesterday. The enemy attacks destroyed an administrative building and damaged a kindergarten, a gas pipeline and a power line. This was reported on Monday by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin, UNN reports.

In total, Russians fired 12 times at localities in Donetsk region over the last day. 54 people evacuated from the front line, including 11 children - Filashkin wrote on Telegram.

Details

According to him, one person was wounded in Ocheretyne, Pokrovsk district, as a result of hostile shelling. Sporadic shelling of Avdiivka and the outskirts of Kurakhove community was also recorded. The day before, 3 people were wounded in Myrnohrad, an administrative building was destroyed and a kindergarten damaged.

In Kramatorsk district, 2 private houses, a gas pipeline and a power line were damaged in Kostyantynivka. Torske was shelled three times in the Liman community.

As for the Bakhmut district, according to the head of the LCA, in Chasovoyarska community, 2 private houses, an industrial building and 3 garages were damaged. In Zvanivka community, Pereizne and Verkhnekamianske were shelled, and in Soledar community, Rozdolivka and Vasyukivka were shelled. Siversk also came under hostile fire, with no casualties.

Earlier UNN reportedthat four more civilians were wounded in Donetsk region yesterday as a result of shelling by the Russian army.