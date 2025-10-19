Russians launched over 3,270 attack drones and 1,370 aerial bombs at Ukraine in a week - Zelenskyy

Russian occupiers carry out hundreds of attacks on Ukraine's critical and civilian infrastructure almost daily. This week alone, the aggressor used more than 3,270 attack drones, 1,370 guided aerial bombs, and almost 50 missiles of various types against Ukraine, UNN reports, citing Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The President noted that Ukraine never sought war and agreed to an unconditional ceasefire.

We sought opportunities for peace and repeatedly offered the world ways to stop strikes in the sky, on land, and at sea. But it is Russia that constantly hinders this process - manipulating, delaying negotiations, terrorizing our people with air strikes, and escalating assaults on the front. The war continues only because Moscow does not want to end it. - Zelenskyy stated.

He added that it would not be possible to stop Russian dictator Vladimir Putin with talks - pressure is needed.

The world sees that Russia responds to force, so peace through strength can work. Ukraine will not give terrorists any reward for their crimes, and we count on our partners' support for this very position. Decisive steps are needed from the US, Europe, G20, and G7 countries. Life must be protected. Thank you to everyone who helps with this. - Zelenskyy noted.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine recorded 223 combat engagements yesterday: the occupiers launched 1 missile and 84 air strikes, used 6343 kamikaze drones, and carried out 5114 shellings.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine also reported that on the night of October 19, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 62 attack UAVs, about 40 of which were "Shaheds." The defense forces shot down/suppressed enemy drones in the north and east of the country, but 19 UAVs hit 7 locations.