In Vinnytsia region, a man set himself and his son on fire
October 18, 09:14 PM • 23105 views
Putin is ready to cede Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions in exchange for full control over Donetsk
October 18, 08:45 PM • 39895 views
Suspect arrested in Ireland in murder of 17-year-old Ukrainian Vadym Davydenko
Exclusive
October 18, 10:58 AM • 38125 views
In Vinnytsia, a driver ran over a police officer
Exclusive
October 18, 08:50 AM • 41623 views
In Ternopil region, a Brazilian stabbed his compatriotVideo
October 18, 12:34 AM • 51075 views
Zelenskyy and Trump in the White House: discussed Tomahawk, possible peace with Russia, and energy aid to Ukraine
October 17, 11:31 PM • 70654 views
Trump does not plan to transfer Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine: the leaders' meeting was tense
October 17, 07:15 PM • 47958 views
Trump said the war could be ended within a week
October 17, 06:40 PM • 49637 views
Zelenskyy says he has "deep understandings" with Trump
October 17, 06:26 PM • 37154 views
Zelenskyy offered Trump to exchange drones for American weapons
Russians launched over 3,270 attack drones and 1,370 aerial bombs at Ukraine in a week - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 528 views

Over the past week, the aggressor used more than 3,270 attack drones, 1,370 guided aerial bombs, and almost 50 missiles against Ukraine. Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasizes that Russia is hindering the peace process, and it can only be stopped by pressure.

Russians launched over 3,270 attack drones and 1,370 aerial bombs at Ukraine in a week - Zelenskyy

Russian occupiers carry out hundreds of attacks on Ukraine's critical and civilian infrastructure almost daily. This week alone, the aggressor used more than 3,270 attack drones, 1,370 guided aerial bombs, and almost 50 missiles of various types against Ukraine, UNN reports, citing Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Details

The President noted that Ukraine never sought war and agreed to an unconditional ceasefire.

We sought opportunities for peace and repeatedly offered the world ways to stop strikes in the sky, on land, and at sea. But it is Russia that constantly hinders this process - manipulating, delaying negotiations, terrorizing our people with air strikes, and escalating assaults on the front. The war continues only because Moscow does not want to end it.

- Zelenskyy stated.

He added that it would not be possible to stop Russian dictator Vladimir Putin with talks - pressure is needed.

The world sees that Russia responds to force, so peace through strength can work. Ukraine will not give terrorists any reward for their crimes, and we count on our partners' support for this very position. Decisive steps are needed from the US, Europe, G20, and G7 countries. Life must be protected. Thank you to everyone who helps with this.

 - Zelenskyy noted.

Recall

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine recorded 223 combat engagements yesterday: the occupiers launched 1 missile and 84 air strikes, used 6343 kamikaze drones, and carried out 5114 shellings.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine also reported that on the night of October 19, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 62 attack UAVs, about 40 of which were "Shaheds." The defense forces shot down/suppressed enemy drones in the north and east of the country, but 19 UAVs hit 7 locations.

Yevhen Ustimenko

