Russians deliberately shoot at civilians in Kherson, there are wounded - video

Kyiv • UNN

 • 152 views

Russian occupiers deliberately attacked rescuers in Kherson, which is confirmed by a video of the strike. Also, on February 22, the Dniprovsky district of Kherson was shelled, wounding a 55-year-old woman.

Russians deliberately shoot at civilians in Kherson, there are wounded - video

Russian occupiers do not hide their deliberate attacks on civilians in Ukraine - a video of an attack on rescuers in Kherson appeared online. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Center for Occupation Studies Petro Andryushchenko.

Details

Andryushchenko published a video of how the Russians attacked rescuers while extinguishing a fire. The footage is accompanied by a remix of the song "Gruppa Krovi" (Blood Type), authored by the famous Soviet rock musician Viktor Tsoi.

To be continued

- states the end of the video by the Russian military group "Dnipro".

Andryushchenko noted that the Russians no longer disguise this as strikes on military targets.

Meanwhile, on February 22, at about 10:30, Russian invaders shelled the Dnipro district of Kherson. According to data from the Kherson OVA, as a result of the attack, a 55-year-old woman sustained a concussion, blast injury, and closed head injury.

An ambulance team took the injured woman to the hospital in a moderately severe condition.

Recall

On the night of February 22, Russia attacked Ukraine with missiles and UAVs. Air defense shot down 33 missiles and 274 drones, hits were recorded in 5 locations.

UNN also reported that as a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv region on February 22, one person died, and 8 people, including a child, were rescued.

Yevhen Ustimenko

