Russians attacked DTEK TPP on January 13: equipment damaged

On the night of January 13, Russian occupiers once again attacked a DTEK thermal power plant in Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to DTEK.

Details

As a result of the attack, the equipment of the thermal power plant was significantly damaged. DTEK noted that this is already the eighth massive attack on the company's thermal power plants since October 2025.

In total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, DTEK thermal power plants have been attacked by the enemy more than 220 times. As a result, 59 power engineers were wounded, and 4 died - the report says.

Additionally

DTEK announced that it is transferring emergency brigades to an enhanced mode of operation in Kyiv and the region due to expected strong winds and a cold snap to 10 degrees below zero.

UNN also reported that on Monday, January 12, Kyiv switched to emergency power outages, as the infrastructure cannot withstand the load.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine plans to introduce additional payments for power engineers who work in repair and restoration brigades of energy companies.