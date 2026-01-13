Russians attacked DTEK TPP on January 13: equipment damaged

$43.080.09
50.140.03
ukenru
January 12, 07:13 PM • 16845 views
Zelenskyy: Russia is preparing a new massive strike, wants to use frosts for maximum damage
January 12, 06:47 PM • 29732 views
Documents for signing with the Trump team are practically ready, meeting schedules are being coordinated – ZelenskyyVideo
Exclusive
January 12, 05:49 PM • 21685 views
Are large supermarkets closing in Kyiv due to prolonged outages? What do retail chains say?
Exclusive
January 12, 04:29 PM • 22983 views
Political instability in the world: international law is collapsing, and силові методи (forceful methods) are becoming the main argument
Exclusive
January 12, 02:17 PM • 35865 views
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
January 12, 02:07 PM • 19706 views
Shadow oil tankers are massively switching to the Russian flag - WSJ
January 12, 11:16 AM • 21045 views
US President: Zelenskyy has no cards, he only has one - Donald Trump
January 12, 10:11 AM • 44371 views
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration Date
Exclusive
January 12, 08:44 AM • 39919 views
In a Kyiv school, a student attacked a teacher and a classmate with a knife: details of the incident
January 12, 05:16 AM • 31789 views
The Ukrainian Air Force is likely testing the newest American "Tempest" air defense system in real combatPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−12°
0m/s
88%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
"Possible isolated cases": the CPD commented on information about the "mass closure" of supermarkets in KyivJanuary 12, 09:21 PM • 13250 views
Explosions in Kharkiv region: enemy attacked the outskirts of the regional center, a large number of enemy attack UAVs in the regionJanuary 12, 10:33 PM • 7240 views
Night explosions in Kyiv: Russians attack the capital with ballistic missilesJanuary 12, 11:25 PM • 10917 views
Strikes on Kharkiv suburbs: death toll risesJanuary 13, 12:39 AM • 12739 views
Britain will not send troops to Ukraine without security guarantees - Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces02:17 AM • 6552 views
Publications
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
Exclusive
January 12, 02:17 PM • 35871 views
Ignoring national security: why Deputy Minister Derkach "turns a blind eye" to attempts to appoint Zelinsky as head of the State Aviation ServiceJanuary 12, 10:30 AM • 38009 views
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration DateJanuary 12, 10:11 AM • 44375 views
Third round of Odrex inspections: Ministry of Health may revoke two more medical licenses of the clinic due to violationsJanuary 12, 09:47 AM • 40598 views
Today, Ukraine celebrates Ukrainian Political Prisoner Day: the history of its establishmentJanuary 12, 08:21 AM • 45083 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Oleh Syniehubov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ihor Terekhov
Nicolas Maduro
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Iran
Venezuela
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 35507 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 31019 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 36696 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 38753 views
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 94835 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Tor missile system
The Times

Russians attacked DTEK TPP on January 13: equipment damaged

Kyiv • UNN

 • 460 views

On the night of January 13, Russian occupiers attacked a DTEK thermal power plant, resulting in equipment damage. This is already the eighth massive attack on the company's thermal power plants since October 2025.

Russians attacked DTEK TPP on January 13: equipment damaged

On the night of January 13, Russian occupiers once again attacked a DTEK thermal power plant in Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to DTEK.

Details

As a result of the attack, the equipment of the thermal power plant was significantly damaged. DTEK noted that this is already the eighth massive attack on the company's thermal power plants since October 2025.

In total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, DTEK thermal power plants have been attacked by the enemy more than 220 times. As a result, 59 power engineers were wounded, and 4 died

- the report says.

Additionally

DTEK announced that it is transferring emergency brigades to an enhanced mode of operation in Kyiv and the region due to expected strong winds and a cold snap to 10 degrees below zero.

UNN also reported that on Monday, January 12, Kyiv switched to emergency power outages, as the infrastructure cannot withstand the load.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine plans to introduce additional payments for power engineers who work in repair and restoration brigades of energy companies.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in UkraineEconomy
Odrex
Frosts in Ukraine
Energy
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
DTEK
Ukraine
Kyiv