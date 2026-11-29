In Kharkiv, 3 people were injured as a result of Russian FPV drone attacks on November 29, and a medical facility, a residential building, and transport infrastructure were damaged. The prosecutor's office reports this, UNN writes.

Details

At approximately 16:05, an enemy FPV drone struck the ground in Kharkiv's Saltivskyi district. Two women and a man were injured. The explosion damaged the windows of a bus, the glazing of a metro station passage and a pharmacy, and also severed an electrical wire in the tram network.

At approximately 17:15, Russian forces attacked the grounds of a medical facility in the city's Nemyshlianskyi district with an FPV drone, damaging its premises. In addition, during the day, an enemy drone struck the roof of a residential building in Kharkiv's Kyivskyi district.

Under the procedural guidance of prosecutors, pretrial investigations have been launched into the commission of war crimes under Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Since morning, the Russians have been carrying out a massive attack on Sumy region – rescuers were forced to suspend operations due to the threat of further strikes