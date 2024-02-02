Russians "accidentally" dropped another bomb on the TOT of Luhansk region

On February 1, a Russian plane accidentally "dropped" a FAB-500 bomb on the temporarily occupied Zymohirya in Luhansk region, Astra writes, UNN reports.

Details

According to Astra, on February 1, a munition, presumably FAB-500, was found on Parkhomenko Street in Zymohirya. Residents of the street were evacuated.

Reportedly, the inspection and removal of the ammunition will take place today, February 2.

Addendum

Earlier, Russian aircraft dropped at least 5 FAB-250 bombs in the Belgorod region.

Also in January, the Russians accidentally "dropped" a FAB-250 bomb on the temporarily occupied Rubizhne in Luhansk region.