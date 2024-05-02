Russian troops attacked the border of Chernihiv region eleven times with various types of weapons

During the day, Russian troops attacked the border of Chernihiv region with various types of weapons in eleven cases. 109 explosions were recorded. This was reported by the Northern Border. State Border Guard Service, UNN reports .

The Russian occupation army continues to use its usual tactics of terror and shells numerous civilian objects in our country, - the statement said.

Details

Novhorod-Siverska community: 48 explosions (arrivals, probably from cannon artillery) in the area of Yasna Polyana and Hai.

Semenivka community: 14 explosions (arrivals, probably from 120-mm mortars and FPV drones) in the direction of Leonivka and Uhly.

Snovska community: 47 explosions (probably from 120-mm mortars and cannon artillery) in the direction of Yeline, Khrinivka and Klyusy.

There is no information on deaths and injuries among the local population as a result of the shelling.

Recall

According to Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Ilya Yevlash, the most vulnerable to enemy attacks are Kharkiv, Odesa, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Chernihiv, Sumy, and Dnipro regions, which can be protected with more air defense systems.