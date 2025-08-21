Russian strike on Mukachevo: number of injured increased to 23

As a result of the Russian attack on Mukachevo in Zakarpattia Oblast, the number of injured has increased to 23. Six of them are hospitalized with shrapnel wounds and injuries of varying severity, while the rest received outpatient care. This was reported by Myroslav Biletskyi, head of the Zakarpattia Oblast Military Administration, as conveyed by UNN.

I informed our local media and national media about the situation surrounding today's missile strike on the Mukachevo community. We discussed the casualties as of this evening, the number of which has now reached 23 people. - reported the head of the Oblast Military Administration.

According to him, six injured people are in the hospital, including those with shrapnel wounds and injuries to limbs, abdomen, and head. All of them are in stable condition; one patient is post-surgery. The remaining injured received outpatient care, primarily due to acute stress reaction, elevated blood pressure, and minor injuries. All are receiving qualified medical assistance.

We discussed the enemy's motivation to strike enterprises of this kind. It is one — to destroy our people, ruin the economy, and deter investors. But this will not happen. Today I had a conversation with an investor and the director of the enterprise. We discussed the possibility of relocating production and, first and foremost, providing jobs for people who lost their work. This concerns about 2500 employees. - added Biletskyi.

This is a strategic enterprise for Zakarpattia, which has paid over 285 million hryvnias in taxes for the development of the region since the beginning of the year alone. Thanks to coordination with the President, the Prime Minister, and the Office of the President, support for employees and the enterprise has been organized.

After the meetings of the regional commission on TEC and ES and the defense council, gaps in security were analyzed and efforts were focused on strengthening it.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that as a result of the missile attack on Mukachevo, 19 people were injured, and the fire at the enterprise was localized. Six patients are receiving inpatient treatment, one in serious condition.