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Russian strike on Miliya in the Kyiv region: authorities urged people not to approach the wreckage and imposed a ban

Kyiv • UNN

 • 596 views

Residents of Myla and surrounding areas were urged not to touch suspicious objects and debris after the Russian strike and detonation. As a result of the attack 38 people were killed.

Russian strike on Miliya in the Kyiv region: authorities urged people not to approach the wreckage and imposed a ban
Illustrative photo

Residents of the village of Myla and surrounding settlements in the Kyiv region were urged not to approach suspicious objects or debris from downed targets following a Russian strike and subsequent detonation. This was reported on Monday by the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.

Details

"Attention, residents of the village of Myla and surrounding settlements! If you discover a suspicious object or debris from downed targets: do not approach it under any circumstances; do not touch, move, or attempt to neutralize it yourself; move to a safe distance; warn people nearby and immediately report the discovery to emergency services by calling 101 or 102," the post said.

Also, in the event of a threat of explosions or a repeated detonation, the military administration advises staying in a safe place, as far as possible from windows and glass surfaces;

"If danger catches you in an open area, immediately lie down on the ground in any natural depression (a pit or ditch), cover your head with your hands, and wait until the explosions stop," the Regional Military Administration stated.

"It is strictly prohibited to enter areas where debris has been recorded as having fallen or where the aftermath is being cleared and emergency rescue operations are underway until the relevant services officially announce the complete completion of the inspection and demining," the post said.

We remind you

In the Kyiv region, the number of victims of the enemy strike and subsequent detonation has risen to 38. Rescue operations at the site of the tragedy are ongoing.

Strike on Miliya in the Kyiv region: death toll rises to 38, four people missing - Zelenskyy30.08.26, 11:29 • 5110 views

Alla Kiosak

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