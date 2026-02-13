Russian serviceman notified of suspicion for shooting unarmed Ukrainian defender in Sumy region

$42.990.04
51.030.17
ukenru
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 6708 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
08:10 AM • 11708 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions on 91 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet"
07:58 AM • 13906 views
At "Ramstein", new contributions from 17 countries were agreed upon, as well as urgent delivery of missiles for Patriot
Exclusive
February 12, 04:21 PM • 28011 views
Who is a zoopsychologist and when does an animal really need a behavior specialist?
Exclusive
February 12, 04:03 PM • 53580 views
Checks began in the Verkhovna Rada canteen after suspicions of poisoning MPs
February 12, 02:09 PM • 38077 views
Zelenskyy awarded skeleton racer Heraskevych the Order of Liberty for civic courage
February 12, 01:47 PM • 50252 views
Umerov stated that Ukrainian companies have received permits for arms exports
Exclusive
February 12, 11:56 AM • 35750 views
Peace talks between Ukraine and Russia - when to expect a ceasefire
Exclusive
February 12, 11:18 AM • 27669 views
Odrex Clinic at the center of a new scandal: law enforcement investigates unauthorized land seizure
February 12, 09:49 AM • 28515 views
General Staff confirms hit on GRAU arsenal with Flamingo missiles and Russian defense industry enterprise
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
2.7m/s
90%
733mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Americans consider Biden a better president than Trump - pollFebruary 13, 01:30 AM • 13328 views
Transport in occupied Crimea operates in survival mode, buses are delayed up to 2 hours - CNSFebruary 13, 02:02 AM • 15191 views
Global oil prices fall for the first time in 2026 - BloombergFebruary 13, 02:34 AM • 7028 views
Norway and France unite efforts to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilitiesFebruary 13, 04:21 AM • 14614 views
Masnytsia: history of the holiday and traditional dishes07:25 AM • 14395 views
Publications
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 6678 views
Masnytsia: history of the holiday and traditional dishes07:25 AM • 14577 views
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget lossesFebruary 12, 11:15 AM • 49757 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspendedFebruary 11, 01:50 PM • 91216 views
From "Doctor P" to "Odrex Case": 5 High-Profile Medical ScandalsPhotoFebruary 11, 12:28 PM • 80836 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Sybiha
Kyrylo Budanov
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Odesa Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Top 5 detective films with a gripping plot and an unexpected endingVideo09:44 AM • 2276 views
Natalia Mohylevska revealed her secret to losing 25 kg and shared her dietPhotoFebruary 12, 02:29 PM • 21646 views
Nazar Zadniprovskyi explained why Halyna Bezruk chose to work in Russia instead of UkraineFebruary 12, 01:20 PM • 25936 views
Alina Grosu revealed the gender of her firstborn to the song "Voloshky"VideoFebruary 12, 08:43 AM • 51456 views
Jennifer Aniston revealed how she stays in shape at 57February 11, 04:53 PM • 44150 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Gold
Film

Russian serviceman notified of suspicion for shooting unarmed Ukrainian defender in Sumy region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1112 views

The investigation identified the Russian captain who shot an unarmed Ukrainian serviceman in the Sumy region. He has been notified of suspicion of violating the laws and customs of war.

Russian serviceman notified of suspicion for shooting unarmed Ukrainian defender in Sumy region

The Russian captain who shot an unarmed Ukrainian defender in Sumy region on the first day of the full-scale invasion has been identified and notified of suspicion, the Prosecutor General's Office reported, according to UNN.

Details

As indicated by the prosecutor's office, on February 24, 2022, units of the 1st Tank Army of the Russian Armed Forces illegally crossed the border and broke into the Sumy region. Ukrainian military personnel hit enemy equipment, after which about 15 occupiers fled into the forest near Okhtyrka.

"During the pursuit, one of the Ukrainian servicemen, a rifle company commander, fell into an ambush and was taken prisoner. He laid down his weapon and offered no resistance. Despite this, the Russian serviceman shot the unarmed prisoner three times with a VSS sniper rifle. The defender died on the spot," the prosecutor's office reported.

The investigation established that the fatal shots were fired by the deputy commander of the 1st Special Purpose Company of the reconnaissance battalion of the 96th separate reconnaissance brigade of the Russian Federation, Captain

- the prosecutor's office indicated.

The Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office, as noted, informed him of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 28 and Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder, committed by a group of persons.

Accomplices are being identified, and the issue of declaring him wanted is being resolved.

Together with a fellow serviceman, he shot 9 Ukrainian prisoners of war: SBU released the interrogation of the Rashist23.01.26, 15:06 • 4945 views

Julia Shramko

War in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Sumy Oblast
Okhtyrka