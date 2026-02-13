Russian serviceman notified of suspicion for shooting unarmed Ukrainian defender in Sumy region

The Russian captain who shot an unarmed Ukrainian defender in Sumy region on the first day of the full-scale invasion has been identified and notified of suspicion, the Prosecutor General's Office reported, according to UNN.

As indicated by the prosecutor's office, on February 24, 2022, units of the 1st Tank Army of the Russian Armed Forces illegally crossed the border and broke into the Sumy region. Ukrainian military personnel hit enemy equipment, after which about 15 occupiers fled into the forest near Okhtyrka.

"During the pursuit, one of the Ukrainian servicemen, a rifle company commander, fell into an ambush and was taken prisoner. He laid down his weapon and offered no resistance. Despite this, the Russian serviceman shot the unarmed prisoner three times with a VSS sniper rifle. The defender died on the spot," the prosecutor's office reported.

The investigation established that the fatal shots were fired by the deputy commander of the 1st Special Purpose Company of the reconnaissance battalion of the 96th separate reconnaissance brigade of the Russian Federation, Captain - the prosecutor's office indicated.

The Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office, as noted, informed him of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 28 and Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder, committed by a group of persons.

Accomplices are being identified, and the issue of declaring him wanted is being resolved.

