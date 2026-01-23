Together with a fellow serviceman, he shot 9 Ukrainian prisoners of war: SBU released the interrogation of the Rashist

$43.170.01
12:59 PM • 272 views
Zelenskyy held consultations with the negotiating group before the start of talks in Abu Dhabi
Exclusive
12:48 PM • 1368 views
The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine assures that the participation of internally displaced persons in national elections will not face serious obstacles
12:42 PM • 3026 views
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USA
Exclusive
11:40 AM • 5184 views
The platform, created for patients to share their stories about treatment at the scandalous Odrex clinic, has been blocked again
Exclusive
11:04 AM • 10427 views
Blocking of traffic by Polish farmers at the border with Ukraine: no traffic blockages currently recorded
08:25 AM • 19789 views
Donbas issue 'key', to be discussed in Abu Dhabi - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
08:04 AM • 53163 views
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
07:54 AM • 31223 views
Delegations from Ukraine, the US, and Russia are heading to Abu Dhabi for trilateral talks on the war: what is known
January 23, 06:55 AM • 30662 views
EU, US, and Ukraine close to a prosperity agreement for post-war Ukraine: von der Leyen named five pillars
January 23, 06:33 AM • 28928 views
Trump on possible US-Ukraine-Russia summit: meetings are happening, and "we'll see what happens"
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Night drone attack on Russia: oil depot ablaze in Penza, residential building damaged in Voronezh regionVideoJanuary 23, 04:26 AM • 26949 views
Trump proposes NATO protect US southern border instead of European frontiersJanuary 23, 04:36 AM • 28209 views
Taiwan offers Ukraine direct dialogue to cut off chip supply channels to RussiaJanuary 23, 05:00 AM • 69398 views
The US officially withdrew from the WHO, "forgetting" to pay a debt of $260 millionJanuary 23, 05:24 AM • 40048 views
Klitschko urged Kyiv residents to stock up on food and leave the city if possible09:20 AM • 26250 views
Publications
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USA12:42 PM • 3026 views
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
Exclusive
08:04 AM • 53163 views
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with TrumpJanuary 22, 04:50 PM • 53747 views
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarityJanuary 22, 02:43 PM • 56784 views
End of the UN? What is Trump's "Peace Council" and what is it for?
Exclusive
January 22, 11:29 AM • 67461 views
UNN Lite
Dasha Kvitkova tenderly congratulated her fiancé and "teased" him about their age differencePhoto12:32 PM • 2104 views
"Dreamed of it": Lesia Nikitiuk becomes host of the Eurovision National Selection - who will join her?Photo11:14 AM • 3520 views
"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras TsymbalyukJanuary 22, 05:56 PM • 27691 views
New members of the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame announcedPhotoJanuary 21, 11:40 PM • 43581 views
"Scream 7" is coming to the big screens soon: which star heroes of the franchise will take part in the new installmentVideoJanuary 21, 06:19 PM • 38689 views
Together with a fellow serviceman, he shot 9 Ukrainian prisoners of war: SBU released the interrogation of the Rashist

Kyiv • UNN

 • 50 views

The SBU established that Russian serviceman Serhiy Skobelev shot nine Ukrainian prisoners in the Kursk region. He was captured and confessed to the crime.

Together with a fellow serviceman, he shot 9 Ukrainian prisoners of war: SBU released the interrogation of the Rashist

The Security Service of Ukraine has gathered extensive evidence and "cracked" a Russian Armed Forces serviceman who, along with his accomplice, shot nine Ukrainian prisoners during battles in the Kursk region. This was reported by the SBU press service, writes UNN.

Details

As the investigation established, the war crime was committed by Serhiy Skobeliev, a serviceman of the 155th Separate Brigade of the Pacific Fleet of the Russian Federation.

In October 2024, as the leader of a Russian assault group, he received an order to attack the positions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces in the Kursk region. Skobeliev's detachment caught one of our soldiers' groups by surprise and, as a result of the battle, took nine servicemen prisoner.

- the report says.

The prisoners were forced to undress and lie on the ground. To calm them down and prevent resistance, the Ukrainians were promised an exchange.

However, on the orders of his commander, Skobeliev, together with an accomplice, shot all captured Ukrainian servicemen with their service weapons. After that, the Russian assault group collected the mobile phones and radios of the deceased and continued combat operations.

A week later, Serhiy Skobeliev was captured by the Ukrainian Defense Forces. Initially, he did not admit to the crime, but SBU officers gathered the necessary evidence that forced the Russian to admit his guilt.

The committed crime is a grave violation of the Geneva Convention and other international documents that define the rules for the treatment of prisoners of war. He is being prepared for a notice of suspicion. The perpetrator will face appropriate severe punishment.

- added the SBU.

Occupiers shot three Ukrainian soldiers near Huliaipole - DeepState28.12.25, 20:28 • 4383 views

Olga Rozgon

War in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Kursk Oblast
Security Service of Ukraine