Together with a fellow serviceman, he shot 9 Ukrainian prisoners of war: SBU released the interrogation of the Rashist

The Security Service of Ukraine has gathered extensive evidence and "cracked" a Russian Armed Forces serviceman who, along with his accomplice, shot nine Ukrainian prisoners during battles in the Kursk region. This was reported by the SBU press service, writes UNN.

Details

As the investigation established, the war crime was committed by Serhiy Skobeliev, a serviceman of the 155th Separate Brigade of the Pacific Fleet of the Russian Federation.

In October 2024, as the leader of a Russian assault group, he received an order to attack the positions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces in the Kursk region. Skobeliev's detachment caught one of our soldiers' groups by surprise and, as a result of the battle, took nine servicemen prisoner. - the report says.

The prisoners were forced to undress and lie on the ground. To calm them down and prevent resistance, the Ukrainians were promised an exchange.

However, on the orders of his commander, Skobeliev, together with an accomplice, shot all captured Ukrainian servicemen with their service weapons. After that, the Russian assault group collected the mobile phones and radios of the deceased and continued combat operations.

A week later, Serhiy Skobeliev was captured by the Ukrainian Defense Forces. Initially, he did not admit to the crime, but SBU officers gathered the necessary evidence that forced the Russian to admit his guilt.

The committed crime is a grave violation of the Geneva Convention and other international documents that define the rules for the treatment of prisoners of war. He is being prepared for a notice of suspicion. The perpetrator will face appropriate severe punishment. - added the SBU.

