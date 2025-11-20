Russian missile strike on Ternopil on November 19: Prime Minister states 18 people are missing

In Ternopil, after a massive Russian attack, search and rescue operations are ongoing, with 18 people considered missing. This was reported by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, as conveyed by UNN.

Unfortunately, as of now, 26 deaths have been reported, including three children. My condolences to the families of all those who died. Search and rescue operations are still ongoing, and 18 people are considered missing. - Svyrydenko reported.

According to her, more than 230 rescuers from 9 regions — the State Emergency Service, police, medics, and volunteers — are working at the scene.

The injured are receiving necessary assistance. More than 230 people have sought help.

In addition, according to her, there are 4 'points of invincibility' operating in the city. Heating points have been set up in two schools. People receive hot meals, water, and support from social workers, psychologists, and lawyers. Assistance is also provided by the Red Cross, Caritas Charitable Foundation, Rokada Charitable Foundation, volunteer centers, and caring residents.

Let's add

Svyrydenko also stated that agreements have been reached with UNICEF to provide financial assistance to affected families with children aged 0-18.

The government is in constant contact with local and regional authorities. We will provide all necessary and possible support, the Prime Minister summarized.

Recall

As a result of the Russian missile attack on Ternopil on November 19, 26 people died. Police and other emergency services are working around the clock at the impact sites.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that the whereabouts of 22 people are still unknown in Ternopil after the Russian missile strike. They continue to be searched for.