russian millionaires tried to fraudulently obtain Moldovan citizenship

In 2022-2023, there were 30 attempts to obtain Moldovan citizenship fraudulently, including by two russian tycoons. This was reported by Jurnal MD, UNN reports.

Details

I cannot name names now because special measures are being taken. We know for sure that this is a fraud, we have already denied them citizenship, but we want to make sure that people who facilitated or were accomplices in these crimes will be in the dock said Mircea Yeshanu, director of the Public Services Agency.

Addendum

The report says that the scheme was carried out with the help of former or even current ADP employees who know the procedure for obtaining citizenship. Usually, those wishing to obtain citizenship find a person who was born between 1935 and 1937 and died shortly after, at the age of 2-3.

They claim to be the child or grandchild of this person and that they migrated or were deported by providing false documents.

The head of the ADP also said that he was personally aware of two multimillionaire tycoons from the Russian Federation and Uzbekistan who wanted to obtain Moldovan citizenship by fraud. After the investigation is completed, these cases will be made public.

