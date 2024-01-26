Sandu launches consultations on Moldova's EU accession referendum

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 102513 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 112993 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 143218 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 139873 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 177510 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172126 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 284591 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178278 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167291 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148877 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

March 2, 06:42 AM • 42061 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 74517 views
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 34563 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 45006 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 64704 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Exclusive

11:46 AM • 102513 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 284591 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 251849 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 236934 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 262119 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 64704 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 143218 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107369 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107332 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123409 views
Sandu launches consultations on Moldova's EU accession referendum

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 35619 views

Moldovan President Maia Sandu has initiated consultations on the organization of a referendum on the country's accession to the EU. The first public consultation took place on January 25, and others are planned with the participation of various public figures.

Moldovan President Maia Sandu has started consultations with the expert community on the organization of the upcoming referendum on the country's accession to the European Union. This was reported by the press service of the President of Moldova, UNN reports .

Details

The first public consultation was held on January 25, and journalists, civil society experts and opinion leaders were invited to attend. 

The Sandu administration noted that in the near future they will organize several more such events, involving business and cultural figures. 

Maia Sandu said that "Moldova is at a crucial stage" as member states have already supported the decision to start negotiations. 

Now it's the turn of our citizens to say that this is what they want - to move forward, to build a truly European country where peace, stability and prosperity reign

- said the Moldovan leader.

Addendum

Last December, Sandu proposed to the parliament to organize a referendum on Moldova's accession to the EU and believes that such a vote could be held in the fall of 2024. 

To recap

Moldovan President Maia Sandu said that this spring Russia will again try to destabilize the situation in Moldova. according to her, Moldova counts on the support of Romania and the international community.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the World

