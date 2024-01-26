Sandu launches consultations on Moldova's EU accession referendum

Moldovan President Maia Sandu has started consultations with the expert community on the organization of the upcoming referendum on the country's accession to the European Union. This was reported by the press service of the President of Moldova, UNN reports .

Details

The first public consultation was held on January 25, and journalists, civil society experts and opinion leaders were invited to attend.

The Sandu administration noted that in the near future they will organize several more such events, involving business and cultural figures.

Maia Sandu said that "Moldova is at a crucial stage" as member states have already supported the decision to start negotiations.

Now it's the turn of our citizens to say that this is what they want - to move forward, to build a truly European country where peace, stability and prosperity reign - said the Moldovan leader.

Addendum

Last December, Sandu proposed to the parliament to organize a referendum on Moldova's accession to the EU and believes that such a vote could be held in the fall of 2024.

To recap

Moldovan President Maia Sandu said that this spring Russia will again try to destabilize the situation in Moldova. according to her, Moldova counts on the support of Romania and the international community.