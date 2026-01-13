Russia attacked Odesa on the night of January 13: 5 injured, fires and destruction

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

As a result of the night attack by Russian occupiers on January 13 in Odesa, 5 people were injured. This was reported by UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Details

Fires broke out in an unoperated new building, a fitness center, a vocational lyceum building, and a nearby garage with a passenger car. They were promptly extinguished by firefighters.

In addition, the facades and glazing of 6 nearby apartment buildings and a kindergarten, as well as 2 garages and 9 cars, were damaged. SES psychologists provided assistance to 14 people, including one child. 14 units of equipment and 65 rescuers from the SES were involved. - the report says.

Recall

On the night of January 13, Russian occupiers again attacked DTEK thermal power plants in Ukraine. This led to equipment damage.

At the same time, on January 13, Russians launched an attack on a postal terminal in the suburbs of Kharkiv. There are dead and wounded.