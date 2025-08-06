Russian drones attacked Ukraine, explosions seen in Moldova and Romania

On the night of August 6, Russians attacked Ukraine with UAVs – explosions were seen by residents of border Moldovan and Romanian settlements. This was reported by UNN with reference to Digi 24.

Details

In the Romanian Tulcea county on the banks of the Danube, an air raid alert was announced due to the Russian attack on the south of Odesa region. Residents of the region called the emergency services hotline more than 20 times, and the alert lasted about 90 minutes. Explosions in Ukraine were visible from the Romanian side of the Danube, from Galați and Brăila.

Also, photos and videos of the Russian attack on southern Ukraine appeared online – they were taken by residents of Romania and Moldova.

The Romanian authorities urged the population of border regions to observe safety measures and not to panic.

Recall

On the night of August 6, Russians launched 45 drones at Ukraine. Of these, 36 were neutralized, but 9 hit in three locations, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

UNN also reported that Russians attacked Izmail district of Odesa region with attack drones. There is damage to the gas infrastructure.