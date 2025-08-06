Russian drones attacked Ukraine, explosions seen in Moldova and Romania

$41.680.11
48.090.26
ukenru
06:38 AM • 10109 views
A year ago, the Kursk operation of the Defense Forces began: Syrsky named Russia's losses
Exclusive
August 5, 04:09 PM • 77877 views
State Aviation Administration transferred powers for Mi-8 helicopter repair to a UAE company: experts explained how this affects Ukraine
Exclusive
August 5, 02:18 PM • 68941 views
The State Employment Center named 10 rare professions in Ukraine
August 5, 12:15 PM • 137559 views
Payments to military personnel: what is the current situation with financial support?Photo
Exclusive
August 5, 10:48 AM • 84925 views
Gold instead of the dollar? How Trump's policy affected trust in the American currency worldwide
August 5, 10:24 AM • 156432 views
Apple Feast on August 6: main traditions, prohibitions, and what to bring to churchPhoto
August 5, 10:08 AM • 66829 views
Russian army losses in Ukraine fell to a minimum since spring 2024 - British Ministry of DefensePhoto
August 5, 09:54 AM • 49657 views
Indian components found in Russian attack drones - Yermak
August 5, 06:28 AM • 42742 views
Mass poisoning of children occurred in a camp in Lviv region: 24 children in hospital
August 5, 05:35 AM • 135029 views
Where to go for the weekend: short trips around Ukraine that energize
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
3.1m/s
56%
751mm
Popular news
Court ruled the allocation of land for the National Military Memorial Cemetery illegalPhotoAugust 5, 10:24 PM • 19891 views
"He's doing a great job": Trump hinted at who he sees as his successorAugust 5, 11:27 PM • 16943 views
Occupiers simulate tourist season in occupied territories - CNSAugust 6, 12:56 AM • 17141 views
Full occupation of the Gaza Strip by Israel: UN made a statement02:24 AM • 14876 views
Trump's special envoy Witkoff arrived in Moscow05:16 AM • 10359 views
Publications
State Aviation Administration transferred powers for Mi-8 helicopter repair to a UAE company: experts explained how this affects Ukraine
Exclusive
August 5, 04:09 PM • 77841 views
Payments to military personnel: what is the current situation with financial support?PhotoAugust 5, 12:15 PM • 137527 views
Bribe case in medical equipment supply doesn't hinder: MP Kuzminykh appeared at the opening of a medical center in Zhytomyr regionAugust 5, 10:45 AM • 133253 views
Apple Feast on August 6: main traditions, prohibitions, and what to bring to churchPhotoAugust 5, 10:24 AM • 156407 views
Where to go for the weekend: short trips around Ukraine that energizeAugust 5, 05:35 AM • 135007 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denys Shmyhal
Yulia Svyrydenko
Joe Biden
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Crimea
Odesa Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - Media07:07 AM • 4224 views
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - Media05:58 AM • 8874 views
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"PhotoAugust 4, 03:58 PM • 75559 views
Hailey Bieber showed a photo of her son and admitted that she had a difficult time with an unexpected pregnancyPhotoAugust 4, 01:38 PM • 96179 views
Fast fashion giant Shein fined one million euros for greenwashing - mediaAugust 4, 01:37 PM • 87135 views
Actual
M777 howitzer
Shahed-136
Brent Crude
ChatGPT
Financial Times

Russian drones attacked Ukraine, explosions seen in Moldova and Romania

Kyiv • UNN

 • 280 views

An air raid alert was declared in the Romanian Tulcea county due to a Russian attack on the south of Odesa region.

Russian drones attacked Ukraine, explosions seen in Moldova and Romania

On the night of August 6, Russians attacked Ukraine with UAVs – explosions were seen by residents of border Moldovan and Romanian settlements. This was reported by UNN with reference to Digi 24.

Details

In the Romanian Tulcea county on the banks of the Danube, an air raid alert was announced due to the Russian attack on the south of Odesa region. Residents of the region called the emergency services hotline more than 20 times, and the alert lasted about 90 minutes. Explosions in Ukraine were visible from the Romanian side of the Danube, from Galați and Brăila.

Also, photos and videos of the Russian attack on southern Ukraine appeared online – they were taken by residents of Romania and Moldova.

The Romanian authorities urged the population of border regions to observe safety measures and not to panic.

Recall

On the night of August 6, Russians launched 45 drones at Ukraine. Of these, 36 were neutralized, but 9 hit in three locations, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

UNN also reported that Russians attacked Izmail district of Odesa region with attack drones. There is damage to the gas infrastructure.

Yevhen Ustimenko

WarNews of the World
Odesa Oblast
Ukrainian Air Force
Danube
Romania
Ukraine
Moldova