Russian drone attack on Poland: Nawrocki is already negotiating with Trump - media

Polish President Karol Nawrocki is already negotiating with US President Donald Trump. This was reported by the head of the Chancellery of the President of Poland, Zbigniew Bogucki, on Polsat News, UNN reports.

Karol Nawrocki is negotiating with Donald Trump – Bogucki reported.

Additionally

Earlier it was reported that US President Donald Trump plans to speak with Polish President Karol Nawrocki on Wednesday amid the Russian drone attack.

Context

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that 19 incursions into Polish airspace were recorded on the night of September 10.

Polish authorities announced the downing of Russian drones that violated its airspace during an attack on Ukraine. Fragments of one of them have already been found.

In addition, it became known that Russia had been preparing drone attacks against Poland since July of this year. Polish and Lithuanian SIM cards were used for this purpose.

NATO activated Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty due to the Russian drone attack.