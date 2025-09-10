Russian drone attack on Poland: Nawrocki is already negotiating with Trump - media

$41.120.13
Will the European Union abandon Russian gas under US pressure: an expert explains
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibility
Trump demands death penalty for killer of Ukrainian Iryna Zarutska
A criminal case will be opened against the suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, if the official investigation reveals elements of a crime in his actions - lawyer
NATO activates Article 4 after Russian drone attack on Poland
Accessibility Strategy: How Pharmacy Private Labels Reduce Drug Prices and Develop the Market
World leaders reacted harshly to the Russian drone attack on Ukraine and the violation of Polish airspace
Russian drones crossed the Polish border: expert predicts a new wave of IPSO from Russia
"No grounds for panic" - Tusk on Russian drones in Poland
Russian drone crashed into a residential building in Poland: roof and car damaged, residents alarmed
"They just pulled the plug on us": Concordia co-founder Yulia Sosedka told how the National Bank decided to withdraw the bank from the market
A 23-year-old teacher has been detained in Vinnytsia Oblast, who is allegedly involved in the murder of two of his students.
Consequences of the Russian attack: 31 injured in Vinnytsia, industrial facility damaged
EU prepares new sanctions package against 2600 Russians and companies
It is necessary to establish who controlled the drones: Fico on Russian drones in Poland
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibility
Accessibility Strategy: How Pharmacy Private Labels Reduce Drug Prices and Develop the Market
"They just pulled the plug on us": Concordia co-founder Yulia Sosedka told how the National Bank decided to withdraw the bank from the market
World leaders reacted harshly to the Russian drone attack on Ukraine and the violation of Polish airspace
Russian drones crossed the Polish border: expert predicts a new wave of IPSO from Russia
Russian drone attack on Poland: Nawrocki is already negotiating with Trump - media

Kyiv • UNN

Polish President Karol Nawrocki is negotiating with US President Donald Trump. This is happening against the backdrop of Russian drone attacks on Poland.

Russian drone attack on Poland: Nawrocki is already negotiating with Trump - media

Polish President Karol Nawrocki is already negotiating with US President Donald Trump. This was reported by the head of the Chancellery of the President of Poland, Zbigniew Bogucki, on Polsat News, UNN reports.

Karol Nawrocki is negotiating with Donald Trump

– Bogucki reported.

No one can guarantee there won't be hundreds of drones: Zelenskyy explains how Ukraine is ready to help Poland

Additionally

Earlier it was reported that US President Donald Trump plans to speak with Polish President Karol Nawrocki on Wednesday amid the Russian drone attack.

Trump reacted to Russian drone attack on Poland

Context

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that 19 incursions into Polish airspace were recorded on the night of September 10.

Polish authorities announced the downing of Russian drones that violated its airspace during an attack on Ukraine. Fragments of one of them have already been found.

In addition, it became known that Russia had been preparing drone attacks against Poland since July of this year. Polish and Lithuanian SIM cards were used for this purpose.

NATO activated Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty due to the Russian drone attack.

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
Karol Nawrocki
NATO
Donald Trump
Lithuania
Donald Tusk
United States
Ukraine
Poland