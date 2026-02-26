Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia on February 26 - educational institution damaged, 41 children were in shelter

On Thursday, February 26, Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia. Damage to the building of one of the educational institutions was recorded, UNN reports with reference to the head of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration Ivan Fedorov.

Details

A team has been dispatched to the scene for inspection. The impact occurred outside the building's territory. During the alarm, 41 children were in the shelter, and there were no injuries. - the report says.

Recall

On the night of February 26, Poltava Oblast suffered a Russian attack. Industrial enterprises and private households were damaged. Almost 20,000 consumers were left without electricity, and there were no casualties.

Later, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported shooting down 32 out of 39 missiles and 374 out of 420 drones launched by the Russians. Five ballistic missiles and 46 attack UAVs were recorded as hitting their targets.