February 25, 07:42 PM • 15775 views
Zelenskyy discussed with Trump issues that negotiators will work on in Geneva on February 26
Exclusive
February 25, 06:38 PM • 30427 views
Spanish police confirm arrest of alleged Portnov killerVideo
February 25, 06:05 PM • 27091 views
There are already results of SBU cleansing and arrests - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 25, 05:40 PM • 25355 views
US against strikes on Novorossiysk - why Trump forbids Ukraine from attacking Russia's vital facilities
February 25, 04:34 PM • 22053 views
In Ukraine, pensions and insurance payments will be indexed by 12.1% starting March 1 - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
February 25, 04:25 PM • 17662 views
Anomalous heat or continued frosts - what will the first month of spring be like?
Exclusive
February 25, 01:55 PM • 36417 views
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
February 25, 12:46 PM • 19185 views
Russia uses nuclear threats as political pressure due to failures at the front - Zelenskyy
February 25, 12:28 PM • 18336 views
Commander of Logistics of the Air Force and the head of one of the regional SBU departments detained for corruption, $320,000 seized - Prosecutor General KravchenkoPhoto
Exclusive
February 25, 12:01 PM • 41596 views
After the Odrex clinic scandal, the Verkhovna Rada started discussing the reform of criminal liability for medical negligence
Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia on February 26 - educational institution damaged, 41 children were in shelter

Kyiv • UNN

 • 82 views

On February 26, Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia, damaging an educational institution. 41 children were in the shelter, no one was injured.

Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia on February 26 - educational institution damaged, 41 children were in shelter

On Thursday, February 26, Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia. Damage to the building of one of the educational institutions was recorded, UNN reports with reference to the head of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration Ivan Fedorov.

Details

A team has been dispatched to the scene for inspection. The impact occurred outside the building's territory. During the alarm, 41 children were in the shelter, and there were no injuries.

- the report says.

Recall

On the night of February 26, Poltava Oblast suffered a Russian attack. Industrial enterprises and private households were damaged. Almost 20,000 consumers were left without electricity, and there were no casualties.

Later, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported shooting down 32 out of 39 missiles and 374 out of 420 drones launched by the Russians. Five ballistic missiles and 46 attack UAVs were recorded as hitting their targets.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Real estate
Energy
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Poltava Oblast
Zaporizhzhia