Russian attack on Kyiv on December 23: the number of injured increased to five, including a child

Photo: t.me/gunpKyiv

As a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv on December 23, the number of injured increased to 5 people. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration Timur Tkachenko.

Details

According to updated information, the number of injured has increased to 5 people - he stated.

Kyiv police showed the consequences of the enemy attack. They reported that a child was among the injured.

Warning, photos 18+!!!

As of 9:40 a.m., four injured people are known, including a 16-year-old girl. A 48-year-old woman was hospitalized with shrapnel wounds, her condition is serious. Police, rescuers and doctors are working on the ground - the message says.

Context

On the morning of December 23, the Russians launched a combined attack on Ukraine, causing explosions and damage to civilian infrastructure. Emergency and scheduled power outages were implemented in a number of regions.

In Kyiv, the fall of debris near a residential building in the Sviatoshynskyi district was recorded. Initially, two injured people were known.

