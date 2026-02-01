Russian attack on a bus with miners: death toll rises to 16 - Kuleba

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, as a result of a Russian enemy attack on a bus carrying miners, the number of victims has risen to 16. This was reported by Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine – Minister for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba, as conveyed by UNN.

The enemy attacked a bus that was transporting miners from the enterprise after their shift. 16 people died. There are injured. People who were simply working and returning home. I express my sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of the deceased. - Kuleba reported.

Additionally

This same week, according to the Minister for Communities, Russia deliberately struck a Ukrzaliznytsia train with a drone – 4 people died directly in the carriage.

For the second day in a row, the enemy has been deliberately targeting civilian railway infrastructure in the Sumy region. A series of drone strikes on the Konotop station and locomotive depot continued from yesterday evening: tracks, the station area, a repair shop, and the administrative building of the depot were damaged, and fires broke out. A fire train was involved in eliminating the consequences. Fortunately, employees were in shelters. - Kuleba added.

According to him, these are not accidental strikes. This is systemic terror against civilian logistics, against people who keep movement, communication, and the country together. Despite the damage and delays, railway workers continue their work.

Russian Federation's attack on a bus with miners: the Prosecutor General's Office clarified the number of victims, investigating a war crime

Recall

In the Pavlohrad district of Dnipropetrovsk region, an enemy drone hit near a service bus of one of the enterprises. According to preliminary information, 12 people died and 7 more were injured as a result of the attack.

Later, DTEK reported that the number of victims increased to 15.