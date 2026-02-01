$42.850.00
February 1, 12:49 PM
Unverified Starlink terminals will cease to operate in Ukraine: Fedorov spoke about registration details
February 1, 12:14 PM
Moscow court has in absentia arrested Ukrainian Navy Commander Oleksiy Neizhpapa: what he was accused of
February 1, 11:56 AM
Peak of cold in Ukraine: meteorologist named dates for weakening of frostsPhoto
February 1, 11:12 AM
Zelenskyy: "The next trilateral talks will take place on February 4 and 5 in Abu Dhabi"
Exclusive
February 1, 10:11 AM
A period of great transformation and emotional intensity: astrological forecast for February 2–8
February 1, 06:56 AM
Boomers, Zoomers, and Millennials: Who are they and why are we divided into generations?
January 31, 05:53 PM
Power supply restored in all regions of Ukraine: regions returning to scheduled outages – Shmyhal
January 31, 05:28 PM
"RF is working to ensure peace in Ukraine": Vitkoff spoke about meeting with Putin's envoy Dmitriev in the USAPhoto
Exclusive
January 31, 04:54 PM
Due to a blackout in Moldova, traffic was temporarily stopped at the border with Ukraine: what happened in Palanca
January 31, 03:43 PM
Without a personal meeting with Putin, it is impossible to resolve territorial issues - Zelenskyy
Russian attack on a bus with miners: death toll rises to 16 - Kuleba

Kyiv • UNN

 • 238 views

In Dnipropetrovsk region, an enemy attack on a bus with miners resulted in the death of 16 people.

Russian attack on a bus with miners: death toll rises to 16 - Kuleba

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, as a result of a Russian enemy attack on a bus carrying miners, the number of victims has risen to 16. This was reported by Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine – Minister for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba, as conveyed by UNN.

The enemy attacked a bus that was transporting miners from the enterprise after their shift. 16 people died. There are injured. People who were simply working and returning home. I express my sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of the deceased.

- Kuleba reported.

Additionally

This same week, according to the Minister for Communities, Russia deliberately struck a Ukrzaliznytsia train with a drone – 4 people died directly in the carriage.

For the second day in a row, the enemy has been deliberately targeting civilian railway infrastructure in the Sumy region. A series of drone strikes on the Konotop station and locomotive depot continued from yesterday evening: tracks, the station area, a repair shop, and the administrative building of the depot were damaged, and fires broke out. A fire train was involved in eliminating the consequences. Fortunately, employees were in shelters.

- Kuleba added.

According to him, these are not accidental strikes. This is systemic terror against civilian logistics, against people who keep movement, communication, and the country together. Despite the damage and delays, railway workers continue their work.

Russian Federation's attack on a bus with miners: the Prosecutor General's Office clarified the number of victims, investigating a war crime01.02.26, 20:20 • 1028 views

Recall

In the Pavlohrad district of Dnipropetrovsk region, an enemy drone hit near a service bus of one of the enterprises. According to preliminary information, 12 people died and 7 more were injured as a result of the attack.

Later, DTEK reported that the number of victims increased to 15.

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Konotop
Sumy Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Ukrainian Railways
DTEK
Ukraine