Russian Federation's attack on a bus with miners: the Prosecutor General's Office clarified the number of victims, investigating a war crime

$42.850.00
51.240.00
ukenru
February 1, 11:12 AM • 17910 views
Zelenskyy: "The next trilateral talks will take place on February 4 and 5 in Abu Dhabi"
Exclusive
February 1, 10:11 AM • 27567 views
A period of great transformation and emotional intensity: astrological forecast for February 2–8
February 1, 06:56 AM • 23564 views
Boomers, Zoomers, and Millennials: Who are they and why are we divided into generations?
January 31, 05:53 PM • 40834 views
Power supply restored in all regions of Ukraine: regions returning to scheduled outages – Shmyhal
January 31, 05:28 PM • 57915 views
"RF is working to ensure peace in Ukraine": Vitkoff spoke about meeting with Putin's envoy Dmitriev in the USAPhoto
Exclusive
January 31, 04:54 PM • 37759 views
Due to a blackout in Moldova, traffic was temporarily stopped at the border with Ukraine: what happened in Palanca
January 31, 03:43 PM • 35249 views
Without a personal meeting with Putin, it is impossible to resolve territorial issues - Zelenskyy
January 31, 02:50 PM • 27442 views
Traffic of vehicles and goods at the border between Ukraine and Moldova fully restored
January 31, 02:25 PM • 17204 views
Ukraine strengthens digital coordination of evacuation: new system will track a person's journey
January 31, 01:12 PM • 14653 views
Putin's war budget is bursting at the seams amid renewed peace talks - Bloomberg
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1.2m/s
78%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Full Snow Moon in February will light up the sky: when and how to see itFebruary 1, 08:24 AM • 12625 views
Jeffrey Epstein could have been part of a Russian special services operation - BildFebruary 1, 09:38 AM • 9000 views
The GUR special unit successfully destroyed an occupiers' ammunition depot in Kharkiv region without lossesVideoFebruary 1, 11:36 AM • 4688 views
Peak of cold in Ukraine: meteorologist named dates for weakening of frostsPhotoFebruary 1, 11:56 AM • 24756 views
Moscow court has in absentia arrested Ukrainian Navy Commander Oleksiy Neizhpapa: what he was accused ofFebruary 1, 12:14 PM • 7520 views
Publications
Generator payment in the consumer's bill: is it legal and how does the war change prices in establishments?
Exclusive
January 31, 10:00 AM • 55261 views
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
Exclusive
January 30, 06:21 PM • 83477 views
"Screening 40+": when will the invitation arrive in "Diia" and how to get UAH 2,000 for healthPhotoJanuary 30, 04:26 PM • 61278 views
American Chamber of Commerce: Business must be able to shape the futureJanuary 30, 01:45 PM • 67635 views
Mistakes of the past. How the previous leadership of the State Aviation Administration destroyed the regulator's reputationJanuary 30, 12:58 PM • 68832 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mykhailo Fedorov
Elon Musk
Eyal Zamir
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Traveled almost 5,000 kilometers: rare Waved Albatross from Galapagos spotted off the coast of CaliforniaVideoFebruary 1, 06:27 AM • 17652 views
Traitor singer Yolka renounced Ukrainian citizenship and received a Russian passportJanuary 31, 04:40 PM • 28200 views
Actor Gene Hackman's estate put up for sale almost a year after his deathVideoJanuary 31, 09:00 AM • 30902 views
Cyberattacks hit dating app owners Bumble, Badoo, and TinderJanuary 31, 07:38 AM • 33808 views
Sharon Stone stated that she communicates with spirits from the afterlife and confirmed her participation in Euphoria 3January 30, 06:42 PM • 35315 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Bild
Starlink

Russian Federation's attack on a bus with miners: the Prosecutor General's Office clarified the number of victims, investigating a war crime

Kyiv • UNN

 • 68 views

On February 1, 2026, Russian Federation troops attacked the Pavlohrad district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with drones. As a result of the strike near a company bus, 12 miners were killed and 17 were injured.

Russian Federation's attack on a bus with miners: the Prosecutor General's Office clarified the number of victims, investigating a war crime

In Dnipropetrovsk region, Russian military killed 12 miners, another 17 were wounded; criminal proceedings have been initiated for a war crime, UNN reports with reference to the Prosecutor General's Office.

Details

As reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, on February 1, 2026, at about 3:45 PM, Russian troops attacked Pavlohrad district of Dnipropetrovsk region with drones. 

The enemy attack occurred near a company bus that was transporting mine workers home after their shift.

As of 6:00 PM, 12 people are known to have died and 17 were injured, 9 of whom are in serious condition. Information about the victims is constantly being updated 

- the report says.

Under the procedural guidance of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, criminal proceedings have been initiated for a war crime under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. 

Prosecutors, together with law enforcement officers, are documenting the consequences of another war crime committed by the armed forces of the Russian Federation against the civilian population of Ukraine. The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

Recall

In Pavlohrad district of Dnipropetrovsk region, an enemy drone hit near a company bus. According to preliminary information, 12 people died and 7 more were injured as a result of the attack.

Later, DTEK reported that the death toll had risen to 15.

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
DTEK
Ukraine