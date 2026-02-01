Russian Federation's attack on a bus with miners: the Prosecutor General's Office clarified the number of victims, investigating a war crime

In Dnipropetrovsk region, Russian military killed 12 miners, another 17 were wounded; criminal proceedings have been initiated for a war crime, UNN reports with reference to the Prosecutor General's Office.

Details

As reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, on February 1, 2026, at about 3:45 PM, Russian troops attacked Pavlohrad district of Dnipropetrovsk region with drones.

The enemy attack occurred near a company bus that was transporting mine workers home after their shift.

As of 6:00 PM, 12 people are known to have died and 17 were injured, 9 of whom are in serious condition. Information about the victims is constantly being updated - the report says.

Under the procedural guidance of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, criminal proceedings have been initiated for a war crime under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Prosecutors, together with law enforcement officers, are documenting the consequences of another war crime committed by the armed forces of the Russian Federation against the civilian population of Ukraine. The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

Recall

Later, DTEK reported that the death toll had risen to 15.