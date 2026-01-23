Russian army struck a civilian car with a drone in Kharkiv region: two people died, three were injured

$43.170.01
50.520.15
ukenru
Exclusive
11:40 AM • 1336 views
The platform, created for patients to share their stories about treatment at the scandalous Odrex clinic, has been blocked again
Exclusive
11:04 AM • 3872 views
Blocking of traffic by Polish farmers at the border with Ukraine: no traffic blockages currently recorded
08:25 AM • 15862 views
Donbas issue 'key', to be discussed in Abu Dhabi - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
08:04 AM • 47749 views
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
07:54 AM • 29144 views
Delegations from Ukraine, the US, and Russia are heading to Abu Dhabi for trilateral talks on the war: what is known
06:55 AM • 29509 views
EU, US, and Ukraine close to a prosperity agreement for post-war Ukraine: von der Leyen named five pillars
06:33 AM • 28015 views
Trump on possible US-Ukraine-Russia summit: meetings are happening, and "we'll see what happens"
January 23, 01:52 AM • 27124 views
What the American delegation and Putin agreed upon in Moscow
January 22, 07:51 PM • 51596 views
Ukraine experienced the most difficult day for its energy system since November 2022, the situation is extremely difficult - Shmyhal
January 22, 06:05 PM • 61947 views
Wanted to break through the border and almost hit a border guard: the driver of the Košice-Svaliava bus left passengers and fled to Slovakia
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−7°
3m/s
83%
748mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Night drone attack on Russia: oil depot ablaze in Penza, residential building damaged in Voronezh regionVideoJanuary 23, 04:26 AM • 24589 views
Trump proposes NATO protect US southern border instead of European frontiersJanuary 23, 04:36 AM • 25727 views
Taiwan offers Ukraine direct dialogue to cut off chip supply channels to RussiaJanuary 23, 05:00 AM • 60135 views
The US officially withdrew from the WHO, "forgetting" to pay a debt of $260 millionJanuary 23, 05:24 AM • 37403 views
Klitschko urged Kyiv residents to stock up on food and leave the city if possible09:20 AM • 23045 views
Publications
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
Exclusive
08:04 AM • 47740 views
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with TrumpJanuary 22, 04:50 PM • 50964 views
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarityJanuary 22, 02:43 PM • 54242 views
End of the UN? What is Trump's "Peace Council" and what is it for?
Exclusive
January 22, 11:29 AM • 64992 views
Safety of Ukrainian patients: why the decision regarding the medical licenses of the scandalous Odrex has not been published and what role Lyashko plays in thisJanuary 22, 10:28 AM • 56017 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Kyrylo Budanov
Sergiy Kyslytsya
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Abu Dhabi
United Arab Emirates
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Dreamed of it": Lesia Nikitiuk becomes host of the Eurovision National Selection - who will join her?Photo11:14 AM • 894 views
"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras TsymbalyukJanuary 22, 05:56 PM • 26312 views
New members of the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame announcedPhotoJanuary 21, 11:40 PM • 42289 views
"Scream 7" is coming to the big screens soon: which star heroes of the franchise will take part in the new installmentVideoJanuary 21, 06:19 PM • 37496 views
Eurovision legend returns: Alexander Rybak applies for Norwegian selection with new songVideoJanuary 21, 03:49 PM • 67137 views
Actual
Heating
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander

Russian army struck a civilian car with a drone in Kharkiv region: two people died, three were injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18 views

In the Kharkiv region, a Russian drone attacked a civilian car, killing two people and injuring three. The injured were hospitalized for medical assistance.

Russian army struck a civilian car with a drone in Kharkiv region: two people died, three were injured

Two people were killed and three others were injured as a result of a drone strike on a civilian car in the Kharkiv region. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov, as reported by UNN.

Details

"Russian military forces carried out a UAV attack on a civilian car near the village of Prudianka, Kharkiv district. As a result of the enemy strike, two people died, and three more received injuries of varying severity," Syniehubov reported.

He noted that the injured were hospitalized. All are receiving highly qualified medical care.

Recall

On January 22, the Donetsk region suffered 1458 enemy strikes, which resulted in the death of four people, including a child, and injuries to six people. In Cherkaske, four people, including a five-year-old boy, were killed by a UAV strike, and five civilians were injured.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
Village
War in Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Oleh Syniehubov
Kharkiv Oblast