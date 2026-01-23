Russian army struck a civilian car with a drone in Kharkiv region: two people died, three were injured

Two people were killed and three others were injured as a result of a drone strike on a civilian car in the Kharkiv region. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov, as reported by UNN.

Details

"Russian military forces carried out a UAV attack on a civilian car near the village of Prudianka, Kharkiv district. As a result of the enemy strike, two people died, and three more received injuries of varying severity," Syniehubov reported.

He noted that the injured were hospitalized. All are receiving highly qualified medical care.

Recall

On January 22, the Donetsk region suffered 1458 enemy strikes, which resulted in the death of four people, including a child, and injuries to six people. In Cherkaske, four people, including a five-year-old boy, were killed by a UAV strike, and five civilians were injured.