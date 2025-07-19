Russian army occupied another settlement in Sumy region and is advancing in three directions - DeepState

The Russian army occupied Yablunivka in Sumy region and is advancing in the region, as well as in Kharkiv and Donetsk regions. This was reported on the night of July 19 by the analytical project DeepState, according to UNN.

The map has been updated. The enemy occupied Yablunivka (Sumy region), and also advanced near Yunakivka (Sumy region), Khatne (Kharkiv region), Romanivka and Toretsk (Donetsk region) - the message says.

It will be recalled that President Zelenskyy reported on the difficult situation in Sumy and Kharkiv regions, as well as on Russian attacks in Kherson and Mykolaiv regions. Means for destroying the occupier and long-range strikes were discussed.

