In Donetsk region, the occupier's greatest efforts are concentrated: Zelenskyy after Syrskyi's report

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3246 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard the report of Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi regarding the situation at the front. The greatest efforts of the occupiers are concentrated in the Donetsk region, especially in the Pokrovsk direction. Ukrainian forces are destroying Russian sabotage groups that are trying to advance into Ukrainian cities and villages.

In Donetsk region, the occupier's greatest efforts are concentrated: Zelenskyy after Syrskyi's report

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi regarding the front – the occupier's greatest efforts are concentrated in Donetsk region, reports UNN.

Report by Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi. The front, primarily the defense in the Pokrovsk and other directions in Donetsk region. It is in Donetsk region that the occupier's greatest efforts are concentrated. I thank all our units for their resilience.

- Zelenskyy reported.

According to him, every Russian attempt to advance must receive an adequate fire response from Ukrainian forces.

In particular, we are destroying Russian sabotage groups that are trying to advance and enter Ukrainian towns and villages. No such Russian sabotage group will have a chance of survival.

- the President summarized.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
Donetsk Oblast
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
