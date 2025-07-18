$41.810.01
Occupiers lost 1180 servicemen, 47 artillery systems, and 3 tanks in a day - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1506 views

Over the past day, July 17, the Russian army lost 1180 personnel and 47 artillery systems. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 18.07.25 amount to 1,039,830 personnel and 30,485 artillery systems.

Occupiers lost 1180 servicemen, 47 artillery systems, and 3 tanks in a day - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Over the past day, July 17, the personnel of the Russian army lost 1180 people, and 47 artillery systems were also destroyed. This is stated in the morning report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) dated 18.07.2025, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 18.07.25 are approximately:

  • personnel ‒ 1039830 (+1180) liquidated
    • tanks ‒ 11032 (+3)
      • armored combat vehicles ‒ 23005 (+9)
        • artillery systems ‒ 30485 (+47)
          • MLRS ‒ 1441 (+1)
            • air defense systems ‒ 1197 (0)
              • aircraft ‒ 421 (0)
                • helicopters ‒ 340 (0)
                  • UAVs operational-tactical level ‒ 46549 (+135)
                    • cruise missiles ‒ 3491 (0)
                      • ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)
                        • submarines ‒ 1 (0)
                          • automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒ 55494 (+111)
                            • special equipment ‒ 3932 (0)

                              Data is being updated.

                              Recall

                              Over the day, July 17, 131 combat engagements took place on the front. The enemy used 1249 kamikaze drones and carried out 4280 shellings of the positions of Ukrainian troops and settlements.

                              The NSDC's Center for Countering Disinformation refuted the encirclement of 114th Territorial Defense Brigade soldiers in the Kupyansk direction17.07.25, 15:54 • 5122 views

                              Vita Zelenetska

                              Vita Zelenetska

                              War
                              General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
