Over the past day, July 17, the personnel of the Russian army lost 1180 people, and 47 artillery systems were also destroyed. This is stated in the morning report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) dated 18.07.2025, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 18.07.25 are approximately:

personnel ‒ 1039830 (+1180) liquidated

tanks ‒ 11032 (+3)

armored combat vehicles ‒ 23005 (+9)

artillery systems ‒ 30485 (+47)

MLRS ‒ 1441 (+1)

air defense systems ‒ 1197 (0)

aircraft ‒ 421 (0)

helicopters ‒ 340 (0)

UAVs operational-tactical level ‒ 46549 (+135)

cruise missiles ‒ 3491 (0)

ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)

submarines ‒ 1 (0)

automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒ 55494 (+111)

special equipment ‒ 3932 (0)

Data is being updated.

Recall

Over the day, July 17, 131 combat engagements took place on the front. The enemy used 1249 kamikaze drones and carried out 4280 shellings of the positions of Ukrainian troops and settlements.

