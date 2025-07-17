The NSDC's Center for Countering Disinformation refuted the encirclement of 114th Territorial Defense Brigade soldiers in the Kupyansk direction
The National Security and Defense Council's Center for Countering Disinformation refuted information about the encirclement of the 114th Territorial Defense Brigade in the Kupyansk direction. The video circulating on TikTok turned out to be a fake, created using artificial intelligence.
Information about the encirclement of military personnel of the 114th Territorial Defense Brigade in the Kupyansk direction is a fake. This was stated by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, as reported by UNN.
Details
A video is circulating on the social network TikTok, where a supposed soldier of the 114th Territorial Defense Brigade talks about the encirclement of the brigade in the Kupyansk direction. The video is also actively distributed by Russian propaganda resources. In fact, this video is fake; it was created by Russians using artificial intelligence. Signs of AI interference include unnatural facial expressions and blinking frequency of the character, minimal lip movements
In addition, the 114th Territorial Defense Brigade informed the Center that no encirclement of units of the 114th Brigade had occurred.
The brigade's fighters fully control the situation on the front line and continue to effectively destroy the enemy. Russian propagandists spread similar fakes to demoralize Ukrainian military personnel and society, and to sow fear and distrust among Ukrainians.
Addition
Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, stated that the Russian occupiers failed in the breakthrough they planned in the East and Sumy region. As of now, there is a stabilization of the combat contact line.