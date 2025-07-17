The NSDC's Center for Countering Disinformation refuted the encirclement of 114th Territorial Defense Brigade soldiers in the Kupyansk direction

$41.810.01
48.520.28
ukenru
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy Sobolev
02:31 PM • 11221 views
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy Sobolev
02:29 PM • 10236 views
New positions - old faces: which ministers kept their portfolios, and which changed chairs
01:18 PM • 15051 views
Verkhovna Rada appointed Shmyhal as the new Minister of Defense
12:10 PM • 39470 views
Will he go to the National Security and Defense Council? Umierov's position will be chosen on Friday - sources
10:24 AM • 41179 views
Zelenskyy appointed Stefanishyna as Commissioner for Cooperation with the USA
July 17, 08:49 AM • 70912 views
Rada appointed Svyrydenko as the new Prime Minister
July 17, 04:00 AM • 337516 views
11th anniversary of the MH17 disaster: what is known about the Russian terrorist attack
July 16, 06:08 PM • 165096 views
The Verkhovna Rada explained what will happen to the Ministry of Unity
July 16, 05:16 PM • 163816 views
Shmyhal to become Minister of Defense, and Smetanin to head “Ukroboronprom” - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
July 16, 02:51 PM • 118236 views
"This is inadequate": Ukrainians outraged by state funding for MP Kuzminykh, suspected of bribery
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
2.3m/s
72%
746mm
Popular news
Today, the Rada will begin the government's "renewal." Who will get positions?July 17, 05:27 AM • 129632 views
Modernized, but blocked: why the helicopter for the Air Force is still not in serviceJuly 17, 05:55 AM • 243642 views
"I guess I'm done with this": Jennifer Lopez no longer believes in marriage after four divorcesJuly 17, 07:35 AM • 102016 views
Shooting at a training ground in Chernihiv region: cadet shot two instructors, he was detained09:17 AM • 68280 views
Svyrydenko commented on the procedure for appointing a new head of the BEB09:33 AM • 36774 views
Publications
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy Sobolev02:31 PM • 11221 views
July is Ice Cream Month: TOP dessert recipes that are easy to make at home01:10 PM • 22941 views
Deadlock: the pharmaceutical market has been waiting for new marketing rules for five months12:17 PM • 32429 views
Modernized, but blocked: why the helicopter for the Air Force is still not in serviceJuly 17, 05:55 AM • 244900 views
11th anniversary of the MH17 disaster: what is known about the Russian terrorist attackJuly 17, 04:00 AM • 337516 views
Actual people
Denis Shmyhal
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Lviv
United Kingdom
Kupyansk
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Queen Camilla celebrates 78th birthday: William and Kate congratulate Prince of Wales's stepmother01:55 PM • 10715 views
"I guess I'm done with this": Jennifer Lopez no longer believes in marriage after four divorcesJuly 17, 07:35 AM • 103067 views
Krypto, the pet dog of the hero "Superman", inspires many film viewers to get their own superdogJuly 16, 09:55 AM • 200469 views
"Nosferatu" stars return: Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Lily-Rose Depp may reunite in new filmJuly 16, 07:38 AM • 217789 views
Trump appropriated the original Club World Cup trophy, while Chelsea will receive a replicaJuly 15, 02:33 PM • 155455 views
Actual
The Times
Forbes
TikTok
Facebook
Unmanned aerial vehicle

The NSDC's Center for Countering Disinformation refuted the encirclement of 114th Territorial Defense Brigade soldiers in the Kupyansk direction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2392 views

The National Security and Defense Council's Center for Countering Disinformation refuted information about the encirclement of the 114th Territorial Defense Brigade in the Kupyansk direction. The video circulating on TikTok turned out to be a fake, created using artificial intelligence.

The NSDC's Center for Countering Disinformation refuted the encirclement of 114th Territorial Defense Brigade soldiers in the Kupyansk direction

Information about the encirclement of military personnel of the 114th Territorial Defense Brigade in the Kupyansk direction is a fake. This was stated by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, as reported by UNN.

Details

A video is circulating on the social network TikTok, where a supposed soldier of the 114th Territorial Defense Brigade talks about the encirclement of the brigade in the Kupyansk direction. The video is also actively distributed by Russian propaganda resources. In fact, this video is fake; it was created by Russians using artificial intelligence. Signs of AI interference include unnatural facial expressions and blinking frequency of the character, minimal lip movements 

- stated the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council.

In addition, the 114th Territorial Defense Brigade informed the Center that no encirclement of units of the 114th Brigade had occurred.

The brigade's fighters fully control the situation on the front line and continue to effectively destroy the enemy. Russian propagandists spread similar fakes to demoralize Ukrainian military personnel and society, and to sow fear and distrust among Ukrainians.

 - emphasized the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council.

Russian offensive and Ukrainian Armed Forces' defense: updated battle maps from ISW16.07.25, 06:17 • 5218 views

Addition

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, stated that the Russian occupiers failed in the breakthrough they planned in the East and Sumy region. As of now, there is a stabilization of the combat contact line.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyWarNews from social networks
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
TikTok
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9