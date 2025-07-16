Russian offensive and Ukrainian Armed Forces' defense: updated battle maps from ISW

The Russian army continues its attempts to break through the defenses of Ukrainian defenders in several areas of the front. However, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) continue to hold back the enemy. This is reported by UNN with reference to the analytical report of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

Eastern Axis

Kursk direction. Russian troops continued their offensive. It is reported that the AFU struck a defense-industrial enterprise in the Lipetsk region.

Sumy region. Geolocation footage published on July 15 indicates that Ukrainian forces recently advanced in northern Kindrativka.

Kharkiv region. On July 15, Russian troops conducted offensive operations in the north of the Kharkiv region, but did not advance.

Kupiansk direction. According to geolocation footage, Russian occupiers recently advanced north of Krasne Pershe.

Lyman direction. Russian troops advanced in several directions from Lyman, including near Shandyholove, Serednie, and Torske.

Donetsk region

Siversk direction. Russian troops continued offensive operations but did not advance.

Chasiv Yar and Toretsk. The invaders attacked in Chasiv Yar itself and near Predtechyne, Stupochky, Bila Hora. According to analysts, enemy troops recently advanced in the Toretsk direction.

Pokrovsk. Russian troops conducted offensive operations towards Pokrovsk itself and in other directions. According to Ukrainian military personnel, the Russians are concentrating on the eastern flank of the Pokrovsk direction.

Novopavlivka direction. The report notes that the occupiers did not make progress. On July 15, Russian troops continued offensive operations in the Velyka Novosilka direction, but did not advance.

Southern Axis

As ISW analysts indicate, Russian troops continued their offensive in the direction of Huliaipole and in the west of the Zaporizhzhia region, but did not advance.

The occupiers also continued limited offensives in the Kherson direction, but without success.

It should be recalled that since the beginning of July 15, 148 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The occupiers used 1218 kamikaze drones and carried out over 4000 shellings, delivering one missile and 39 air strikes.

Russian troops advanced in Kharkiv and Donetsk regions: DeepState update