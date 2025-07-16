Russian troops advanced in Kharkiv and Donetsk regions: DeepState update

$41.840.05
48.900.06
ukenru
Folklorist, professor, and new language ombudsperson: what is known about Olena Ivanovska
07:40 PM • 11385 views
Folklorist, professor, and new language ombudsperson: what is known about Olena Ivanovska
Exclusive
July 15, 12:51 PM • 62226 views
The aviation industry holds the sky: Ukraine can become a technological outpost or lose another strategic sphere
July 15, 10:57 AM • 99641 views
How much will studying abroad cost Ukrainians: top 10 foreign universities
July 15, 10:52 AM • 60789 views
Parliament approved the extension of mobilization - MP
July 15, 10:23 AM • 95166 views
2.5 million for bribery accused: Ukrainians fund comfort of MP Kuzminykh
Exclusive
July 15, 07:14 AM • 63145 views
Increased pressure from Trump will not affect Putin's plans - political scientist
July 15, 06:35 AM • 110883 views
Personnel reshuffles: MP revealed possible composition of the new Cabinet of Ministers
July 14, 06:23 PM • 75939 views
"Colossal experience will definitely be useful": Zelenskyy hinted at Shmyhal's appointment as Minister of Defense
July 14, 03:55 PM • 102909 views
17 Patriot systems are already being prepared for shipment to Ukraine - Trump
July 14, 03:24 PM • 77159 views
Trump announces 100% tariffs on Russia if no ceasefire agreement in Ukraine within 50 days
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
1m/s
51%
746mm
Popular news
The Kremlin commented on Trump's statement regarding strengthening sanctions against the Russian FederationJuly 15, 12:44 PM • 39052 views
Azealia Banks accused Conor McGregor of sexual harassment and published intimate photos of the fighterJuly 15, 01:05 PM • 34141 views
Mariupol engulfed in massive fire: flames reached occupiers' new buildingsJuly 15, 01:31 PM • 24225 views
American who adjusted strikes on Ukrainian military received Russian passportJuly 15, 03:43 PM • 19050 views
Over five months without a solution: marketing agreements are still banned, and the market awaits clear rules04:31 PM • 21380 views
Publications
Folklorist, professor, and new language ombudsperson: what is known about Olena Ivanovska07:40 PM • 11384 views
Defence City is on the home stretch to voting: who will become a resident of the new model of support for the defense-industrial complex?06:14 PM • 11502 views
Over five months without a solution: marketing agreements are still banned, and the market awaits clear rules04:31 PM • 21396 views
The aviation industry holds the sky: Ukraine can become a technological outpost or lose another strategic sphere
Exclusive
July 15, 12:51 PM • 62222 views
How much will studying abroad cost Ukrainians: top 10 foreign universitiesJuly 15, 10:57 AM • 99638 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Kravchenko
Denis Shmyhal
Robert Fico
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
White House
Crimea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Trump appropriated the original Club World Cup trophy, while Chelsea will receive a replicaJuly 15, 02:33 PM • 12935 views
Azealia Banks accused Conor McGregor of sexual harassment and published intimate photos of the fighterJuly 15, 01:05 PM • 34155 views
Unreleased Beyoncé music stolen from car during Cowboy Carter tourJuly 15, 08:20 AM • 67117 views
New "Superman" surpasses "Man of Steel" in box office, despite criticism from MAGA supportersJuly 14, 11:18 AM • 72454 views
18th-century ship found in Dubrovnik during pipeline constructionJuly 13, 10:58 AM • 75307 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Shahed-136
Financial Times
BM-21 "Grad"
An-178

Russian troops advanced in Kharkiv and Donetsk regions: DeepState update

Kyiv • UNN

 • 844 views

The analytical project DeepState reported on the advance of Russian troops near Ambarnoye in the Kharkiv region, as well as Udachne, Tolstoye, and Fedorivka in the Donetsk region. This happened on the night of Wednesday, July 16.

Russian troops advanced in Kharkiv and Donetsk regions: DeepState update

On the night of Wednesday, July 16, the analytical project DeepState reported on the advance of Russian occupation forces simultaneously in several directions in the Kharkiv and Donetsk regions, UNN reports.

Details

According to DeepState, the Russians advanced near Ambarnoye in the South-Slobozhansky direction in the Kharkiv region, Udachne in the Pokrovsky direction, Tolstoy and Fedorivka in the Novopavlivsky direction in the Donetsk region.

"The map has been updated. The enemy advanced near Ambarnoye, Udachne, Tolstoy, and Fedorivka," the report says.

Recall

In the Donetsk region, from July 16, 2025, a temporary ban on the movement of civilians and transport will be introduced on the section of road T-05-14 between Kramatorsk and Dobropillia. The decision was made by the Regional Defense Council due to the increasing number of FPV drone attacks.

Trump said that 50 days of waiting before imposing sanctions against Russia is "not very long"15.07.25, 20:19 • 3528 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
Donetsk Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Ukraine
Kramatorsk
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9