Russian troops advanced in Kharkiv and Donetsk regions: DeepState update

On the night of Wednesday, July 16, the analytical project DeepState reported on the advance of Russian occupation forces simultaneously in several directions in the Kharkiv and Donetsk regions, UNN reports.

Details

According to DeepState, the Russians advanced near Ambarnoye in the South-Slobozhansky direction in the Kharkiv region, Udachne in the Pokrovsky direction, Tolstoy and Fedorivka in the Novopavlivsky direction in the Donetsk region.

"The map has been updated. The enemy advanced near Ambarnoye, Udachne, Tolstoy, and Fedorivka," the report says.

Recall

In the Donetsk region, from July 16, 2025, a temporary ban on the movement of civilians and transport will be introduced on the section of road T-05-14 between Kramatorsk and Dobropillia. The decision was made by the Regional Defense Council due to the increasing number of FPV drone attacks.

