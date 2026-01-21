$43.180.08
January 20, 08:12 PM • 10723 views
In Davos, "constructive" talks were held between US and Russian representatives on ending the war in Ukraine
January 20, 07:42 PM • 19267 views
European leaders in Davos presented a united front against Trump's ambitions for Greenland
January 20, 06:44 PM • 18881 views
Zelenskyy criticized the work of the Air Force after the UAV attack on Kyiv Oblast
January 20, 03:45 PM • 31196 views
From increasing defense budgets and building concrete fortifications to confiscating inflatable boats: how Europe is preparing for a possible war with Russia
Exclusive
January 20, 01:37 PM • 24892 views
Harvest, front, and public sentiment: what shapes the hryvnia exchange rate in 2026 and what it will be like
January 20, 01:28 PM • 36898 views
Trump's Year: Triumphs, Failures, Chaos, and 'Quick Deals' Shattered by Reality
January 20, 11:08 AM • 23232 views
I'm still here: Zelenskyy says he's not going to the Davos forum yet
January 20, 11:00 AM • 28426 views
IAEA: Ukrainian power substations vital for nuclear safety were damaged amid a Russian attack today
January 20, 09:39 AM • 25782 views
Russia changed tactics in attacking energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy instructed to inform the US and other partners and expects a government report on restoration timelines
Exclusive
January 20, 09:21 AM • 25833 views
Law enforcement officers did not conduct searches at the home of Dnipro Mayor Filatov
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Gold

Russian airlines are "updating" their fleet with old aircraft - CPD

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22 views

Russian air carriers are reactivating old Tu-204/214, An-148, Il-96, and Boeing 747 aircraft. The news is presented as a "positive" and a sign of the industry's "stability," but in reality, it is a forced resuscitation of machines due to sanctions and the failure of import substitution.

Russian airlines are "updating" their fleet with old aircraft - CPD

Russian airlines have begun to massively de-mothball old aircraft to maintain passenger traffic in 2026. The news is presented as a "positive" and a sign of the industry's "stability," but in essence, it is a diagnosis for the entire Russian civil aviation industry. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CPD), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that Russian air carriers have received refurbished Tu-204/214, An-148, Il-96, and also plan to return old Boeing 747s to service. However, this is not about fleet renewal, but about the forced resuscitation of machines that should have been decommissioned long ago.

The reason is obvious: sanctions, war, and the failure of import substitution have left Russia without access to modern aircraft, spare parts, and technologies. The promised "breakthrough" civil aviation projects have existed only on paper for years. The industry survives on equipment from the last century, whose resources are being depleted. And the return of old aircraft is a desperate attempt to postpone the inevitable decline.

- indicated in the CPD.

They summarize that Russian civil aviation is rapidly degrading, and this is another example of how the Kremlin's decisions lead to the destruction of entire sectors of the Russian economy.

Recall

According to the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, Russian regions are experiencing an increasingly deep impasse, as sanctions and the loss of external markets have exposed the structural weakness of their budgets. The worst situation is observed in depressed entities, as well as in industrial and metallurgical regions, where significant budget deficits are predicted.

Crisis in Russian regions: Kuzbass has no money for medical salaries - CPD20.01.26, 02:49 • 4576 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

EconomyNews of the World
Russian propaganda
Sanctions
Technology
War in Ukraine
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine