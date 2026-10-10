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"Russia thanked [them] for lifting sanctions on diesel exports" — Zelenskyy on the attack on Zaporizhzhia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 52 views

As a result of the attack on Zaporizhzhia, 12 people were killed, including three children, and another 14 were injured. Zelenskyy called for increased pressure on Russia.

"Russia thanked [them] for lifting sanctions on diesel exports" — Zelenskyy on the attack on Zaporizhzhia

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to Russia’s attack on Zaporizhzhia, noting that this was how Russia thanked the United States for lifting sanctions on diesel exports. Zelenskyy wrote about this on Telegram, reports UNN. 

Details

"Today, Russia thanked [the United States] for lifting sanctions on diesel exports by dropping five guided aerial bombs on residential buildings in Zaporizhzhia. As of now, unfortunately, 12 deaths have been reported, including three children. My condolences to all the relatives and loved ones. Another 14 people were injured, two of them are in serious condition – doctors are fighting for their lives. Information is being clarified about another 12 people who may have been there. All services are at the scene, and search-and-rescue operations are ongoing. Thirteen of our regions came under attack overnight. Residential buildings, infrastructure, and the railway have been damaged," Zelenskyy wrote. 

He noted that this night became yet another confirmation that Russia perceives any easing of pressure as a signal that it can supposedly continue fighting. 

"Different signals are needed. Russia must understand that the war must be stopped, and to achieve this it must feel its losses. Right now, our long-range capabilities are ensuring this. And our responses to Russian strikes will come," Zelenskyy added. 

We remind you

A day of mourning for those killed as a result of the Russian attack, including children, has been declared in Zaporizhzhia for Sunday, October 11.  

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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