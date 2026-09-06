Russia struck a civilian facility in Sumy, sparking a fire
Kyiv • UNN
On the evening of September 6, a Russian attack caused a fire at a civilian facility in Sumy. Rescuers extinguished all the fires.
On the evening of Sunday, September 6, Russia launched another strike on a civilian infrastructure facility in Sumy. This is reported by the State Emergency Service, UNN reports.
Details
It is reported that the attack caused a fire, and there was a threat of the flames spreading.
Due to heavy smoke, firefighters worked wearing breathing-protection apparatus. All fires were extinguished
We remind you
On August 28 the enemy struck Sumy with multiple-launch rocket systems, damaging warehouses and vehicles. Seven people were hospitalized.
Occupiers struck Sumy with guided aerial bombs: there were hits and three people were injured27.08.26, 22:48 • 4544 views