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Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

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Russia struck a civilian facility in Sumy, sparking a fire

Kyiv • UNN

 • 614 views

On the evening of September 6, a Russian attack caused a fire at a civilian facility in Sumy. Rescuers extinguished all the fires.

Russia struck a civilian facility in Sumy, sparking a fire

On the evening of Sunday, September 6, Russia launched another strike on a civilian infrastructure facility in Sumy. This is reported by the State Emergency Service, UNN reports.

Details

It is reported that the attack caused a fire, and there was a threat of the flames spreading.

Due to heavy smoke, firefighters worked wearing breathing-protection apparatus. All fires were extinguished

- rescuers reported.

We remind you

On August 28 the enemy struck Sumy with multiple-launch rocket systems, damaging warehouses and vehicles. Seven people were hospitalized.

Occupiers struck Sumy with guided aerial bombs: there were hits and three people were injured27.08.26, 22:48 • 4544 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in Ukraine
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Sumy