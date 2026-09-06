Russia struck a civilian facility in Sumy, sparking a fire

On the evening of Sunday, September 6, Russia launched another strike on a civilian infrastructure facility in Sumy. This is reported by the State Emergency Service, UNN reports.

Details

It is reported that the attack caused a fire, and there was a threat of the flames spreading.

Due to heavy smoke, firefighters worked wearing breathing-protection apparatus. All fires were extinguished - rescuers reported.

We remind you

On August 28 the enemy struck Sumy with multiple-launch rocket systems, damaging warehouses and vehicles. Seven people were hospitalized.

Occupiers struck Sumy with guided aerial bombs: there were hits and three people were injured