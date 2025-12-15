Russia ready to accept Ukraine's EU membership as part of peace deal - US sources

Russia has declared its openness to including Ukraine's accession to the European Union in a potential peace agreement aimed at ending the war. According to US officials, a consensus has now been reached on approximately 90% of the peace plan developed by the US. This is reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

Officials said that active negotiations between President Donald Trump's envoys - Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner - and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's team have led to significant progress. In particular, it was possible to reduce disagreements on the key issue of security guarantees for Kyiv.

Progress is also being observed in resolving the most contentious issue, which concerns Moscow's demand that Ukraine cede territory in eastern Donbas.

Kushner and Witkoff are expected to hold further talks on Monday evening over dinner with the leaders of Ukraine, Great Britain, Germany, and France. President Trump, who has been briefed twice on the progress of the Berlin talks, plans to join the meeting from Washington.

Umerov hopes that by the end of the day, positions with the American side regarding the agreement will be finally coordinated.