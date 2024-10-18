Russia must immediately stop attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure: results of the Nuclear Security Conference in Paris

$41.320.06
How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing
05:56 AM • 688 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 35326 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 140143 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 189617 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 118290 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 352748 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 177526 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 147572 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196783 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 125818 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

111 combat engagements on the front line per day: the General Staff reported where it is hottest

April 3, 08:40 PM • 11653 views

Ukraine has solved the problem with manpower at the front - Commander-in-Chief of the Joint Armed Forces of NATO in Europe

April 3, 10:18 PM • 10958 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

02:06 AM • 15448 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM • 23630 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 17543 views
How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 688 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 17549 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 35327 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 95857 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 140144 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 25800 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 28177 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 41813 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 50095 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 138525 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Russia must immediately stop attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure: results of the Nuclear Security Conference in Paris

Kyiv • UNN

 • 52445 views

A conference on nuclear safety was held in Paris as part of the Peace Formula. Participants called on Russia to stop attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure because of the risks to nuclear power plant safety.

Russia must immediately stop attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure: results of the Nuclear Security Conference in Paris

On October 17, 2024, a thematic conference on radiation and nuclear safety was held in Paris as part of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Peace Formula. The conference participants called on Russia to immediately stop attacks on Ukraine's critical energy infrastructure, as these actions pose huge risks to the safety of nuclear power plants. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Energy, UNN reports.

Details

The event was organized by France in cooperation with Ukraine, the Czech Republic, Japan, and Sweden. The conference was attended by representatives of 70 countries and international organizations, both physically and online.

Details

The conference participants called on Russia to immediately stop attacks on Ukraine's critical energy infrastructure, as these actions pose huge risks to the safety of nuclear power plants. In particular, attacks by drones and missiles on Ukraine's energy facilities pose a risk of disconnecting external power to nuclear power plants, which could lead to emergencies at nuclear facilities.

We are deeply concerned about drone and missile attacks that jeopardize the safe operation of peaceful nuclear facilities. We reiterate our call on the Russian Federation to immediately cease attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure,

- the communiqué adopted at the end of the conference reads.

Andriy Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, who took part in the conference online, emphasized that the seizure of Zaporizhzhia NPP by Russia is an unprecedented violation of international law and nuclear safety principles. He emphasized the importance of restoring Ukraine's full control over all its nuclear facilities.

Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko has drawn attention to the fact that Russian missiles and drones regularly fly over Ukrainian nuclear power plants, posing a threat of a nuclear incident. According to him, strikes on energy infrastructure could cause large-scale power outages, which poses a direct threat to the country's nuclear safety.

Jean-Noël Barrot, Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs of France, noted that the international community must ensure the protection of Ukraine's nuclear infrastructure and bring to justice those who threaten nuclear safety. He emphasized the need for coordinated international actions and support of the IAEA.

This conference was the fifth in a series of events held as a follow-up to the first Peace Summit. Participants supported the IAEA's assistance in monitoring nuclear safety at Ukrainian facilities and the development of a plan for the de-occupation and restoration of the Zaporizhzhia NPP in accordance with international safety standards. The results of this conference will serve as a basis for preparing proposals for the second Peace Summit, which will consider all ten points of the Peace Formula,

- the Ministry of Energy noted.

A step towards the Fukushima scenario: Galushchenko tells IEA that Russia endangers not only Ukraine but the whole world17.10.24, 20:06 • 44297 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarPolitics
International Atomic Energy Agency
Ministry of Energy of Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
Herman Galushchenko
Andriy Yermak
Paris
France
Sweden
Czech Republic
Japan
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
