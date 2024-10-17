A step towards the Fukushima scenario: Galushchenko tells IEA that Russia endangers not only Ukraine but the whole world

$41.320.06
44.630.03
ukenru
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM • 29882 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 131185 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 183383 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 114796 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 349930 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 176266 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 146732 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196641 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 125598 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108401 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+9°
1.5m/s
72%
Popular news

Kharkiv under attack by enemy drones: hit in a residential building, a fire broke out

April 3, 07:24 PM • 11211 views

111 combat engagements on the front line per day: the General Staff reported where it is hottest

April 3, 08:40 PM • 5398 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

02:06 AM • 11028 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM • 15737 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 10646 views
Publications

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 11377 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 29882 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 92756 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 131185 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM • 183383 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 24423 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 26919 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 40676 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 49041 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 137520 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

A step towards the Fukushima scenario: Galushchenko tells IEA that Russia endangers not only Ukraine but the whole world

Kyiv • UNN

 • 44297 views

Herman Halushchenko met with Fatih Birol in Paris. They discussed challenges to nuclear safety due to Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure and ways to help the Ukrainian energy sector.

A step towards the Fukushima scenario: Galushchenko tells IEA that Russia endangers not only Ukraine but the whole world

During his working visit to Paris, Ukraine's Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko met with the Executive Director of the International Energy Agency (IEA) Fatih Birol. The parties discussed the challenges that Russian targeted attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure pose to global nuclear safety, as well as areas of assistance to the Ukrainian energy sector for recovery, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Energy.

Herman Galushchenko emphasized that energy remains a key target of the enemy, and the Russians are not sparing billions on the most advanced weapons, including ballistic missiles, to inflict maximum damage to Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

"Trying to hit as many energy facilities as possible, they do not think about the risks they create. They do not think about nuclear safety when they attack substations critical to the operation of nuclear power plants or launch drones and missiles over nuclear facilities. The Russians endanger not only Ukraine but the whole world, because blackout of an operating nuclear power plant is a step towards the Fukushima scenario," he emphasized.

The Minister noted that IAEA monitoring missions at Ukrainian substations, which are critical to the operation of nuclear power plants, could be important in avoiding such a development.

Herman Galushchenko briefed Fatih Birol on the current state of the power system, the successful completion of the largest repair campaign in the history of Ukraine at power facilities and measures to prepare for the autumn-winter period.

The parties also discussed the critical importance of significantly increasing the limits of commercial electricity trade between Ukraine and the EU, noting that this will add additional reliability to the Ukrainian energy system, which is especially necessary for the difficult winter period of 2024/2025.

Separately, the head of the Ministry of Energy thanked the IEA Director General for the professional report "Energy Security of Ukraine and the Coming Winter" prepared by the agency's experts. The document contains 10 key measures and recommendations to international partners on areas that will help strengthen the country's energy security and enhance the resilience of the energy system to new threats.

The Minister of Energy of Ukraine also took part in the meeting of the IEA Board of Governors. In his speech, Herman Galushchenko thanked the IEA member states for their support of the Ukrainian energy sector, equipment and contributions to the Energy Support Fund of Ukraine, which allow restoring power facilities and preparing for winter.

Sybiha informs IAEA Head about Russia's plans to strike at elements of the nuclear power system: they discussed prevention25.09.24, 15:36 • 12478 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarEconomyPolitics
International Atomic Energy Agency
Ministry of Energy of Ukraine
European Union
Herman Galushchenko
Paris
Ukraine
Brent
$69.35
Bitcoin
$82,803.00
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$39.20
Золото
$3,120.40
Ethereum
$1,788.54