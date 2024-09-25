Sybiha informs IAEA Head about Russia's plans to strike at elements of the nuclear power system: they discussed prevention

During a visit to the United States, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha informed IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi about Russia's dangerous plans to strike at elements of our nuclear energy system, the parties discussed ways to prevent the implementation of these plans, the minister said in X, UNN reports.

Details

"During the meeting with Rafael Grossi, I thanked the IAEA for its support and the latest decisive resolution on Zaporizhzhia NPP. I informed the Director General about Russia's dangerous plans to strike at elements of our nuclear power system, which poses a threat of a nuclear incident. We discussed ways to prevent these plans from materializing and to ensure that all of our nuclear power facilities are closely monitored," Sybiha said.

"Radiation and nuclear safety is the first point of the Peace Formula of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. We must unite all efforts to implement the Peace Formula," the Ukrainian Foreign Minister said.

