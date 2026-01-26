$43.140.03
Exclusive
12:45 PM • 1332 views
Lack of light, heat, and communication: how it affects the psyche and what helps maintain inner balance
Exclusive
11:57 AM • 5382 views
Truth under ban: StopOdrex website blocked after complaint from Odrex clinic
11:38 AM • 12724 views
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agency
10:18 AM • 13471 views
General Staff confirms hit of Russian oil refinery in Slavyansk-on-Kuban and other enemy facilities
Exclusive
10:01 AM • 28958 views
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood marketPhoto
09:46 AM • 17238 views
EU approves full ban on Russian gas imports: what's included
Exclusive
08:52 AM • 30695 views
Open competition for leadership positions as a disaster prevention measure: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service without public selection is unacceptable
Exclusive
07:43 AM • 21867 views
Was Kyiv ready for blackouts? The prosecutor's office reported on criminal proceedings investigating the actions of capital officials
January 25, 06:28 PM • 27163 views
MP Orest Salamakha died in a car accident near Lviv
January 25, 04:32 PM • 36866 views
The situation in Kyiv remains extremely difficult - KlymenkoPhoto
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Threat of a new shutdown: Democrats in the US Senate threaten to block government fundingJanuary 26, 03:46 AM • 5682 views
Taxi driver in Kyiv broke passenger's jaw: driver faces up to three years in prison07:59 AM • 23779 views
Technical database failure occurred at the Polish-Ukrainian border: what about queues and trains09:18 AM • 20333 views
Scandalous Odrex clinic passed a Ministry of Health inspection, despite patient deaths and 10 criminal proceedings. Selective regulatory control and what does Minister Liashko have to do with it?09:53 AM • 18982 views
Kyiv region returns to power outage schedules after emergency shutdowns - DTEK10:52 AM • 14743 views
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agency11:38 AM • 12722 views
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood marketPhoto
Exclusive
10:01 AM • 28954 views
Scandalous Odrex clinic passed a Ministry of Health inspection, despite patient deaths and 10 criminal proceedings. Selective regulatory control and what does Minister Liashko have to do with it?09:53 AM • 19190 views
Open competition for leadership positions as a disaster prevention measure: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service without public selection is unacceptable
Exclusive
08:52 AM • 30692 views
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?January 23, 03:12 PM • 109279 views
Donald Trump
Elon Musk
Friedrich Merz
Ed Miliband
Mark Rutte
Ukraine
United States
China
Donetsk Oblast
Germany
"They wanted a show, but I didn't give them a show": "The Bachelor-14" star Shamiya revealed why she was fined $5,000 on the project11:48 AM • 3480 views
Amazon's internal chat exploded with memes in anticipation of new layoffs, referencing Bezos's "two-pizza rule" - reportJanuary 24, 11:07 AM • 30265 views
Lantern Festival opened in China in honor of the Lunar New YearPhotoVideoJanuary 24, 08:56 AM • 29834 views
Dasha Kvitkova tenderly congratulated her fiancé and "teased" him about their age differencePhotoJanuary 23, 12:32 PM • 45869 views
"Dreamed of it": Lesia Nikitiuk becomes host of the Eurovision National Selection - who will join her?PhotoJanuary 23, 11:14 AM • 45699 views
Technology
Social network
Film
Heating
Financial Times

Russia loses influence in the South Caucasus due to "Trump's route" - intelligence

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26 views

The Foreign Intelligence Service reports that the US initiative to build communications in the South Caucasus deprives Russia of its position as a key player. The TRIPP project involves the construction of infrastructure and communications between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Russia loses influence in the South Caucasus due to "Trump's route" - intelligence

Due to the initiative of the President of the United States to build communications in the South Caucasus, Russia is losing its position in the region. This is reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service, writes UNN.

Trump's Route for International Peace and Prosperity" (TRIPP) definitively deprives Russia of its position as the main player in the South Caucasus. A joint Armenian-American management company will ensure the functioning of the project and communications between recent enemies in the war, Armenia and Azerbaijan, for at least 49 years.

- the report says.

The Foreign Intelligence Service indicates that until recently, Moscow positioned itself as the main communicator in the region. Instead, TRIPP provides for the laying of oil and gas pipelines, fiber-optic networks, and the construction of railway and road infrastructure along the railway line bordering Iran:

According to the beneficiaries, the corridor will form an "important link" of the Trans-Caspian route, which runs through China, Kazakhstan, the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and further to Turkey and European countries.

- added the intelligence service.

The intelligence service draws attention to the words of Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, according to whom Russia's participation in this project was not discussed. In addition, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan called on "Russian Railways" (RZD), which is currently the concessionaire of the Armenian railway, to make a decision on restoring the destroyed tracks to the borders of Azerbaijan and Turkey.

Russia is bringing old aircraft back into service due to a severe shortage of its fleet - intelligence19.01.26, 18:01 • 3367 views

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
Technology
Energy
Nikol Pashinyan
Donald Trump
Armenia
Azerbaijan
Europe
China
Turkey
United States
Iran
Kazakhstan
Georgia