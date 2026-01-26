Due to the initiative of the President of the United States to build communications in the South Caucasus, Russia is losing its position in the region. This is reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service, writes UNN.

Trump's Route for International Peace and Prosperity" (TRIPP) definitively deprives Russia of its position as the main player in the South Caucasus. A joint Armenian-American management company will ensure the functioning of the project and communications between recent enemies in the war, Armenia and Azerbaijan, for at least 49 years. - the report says.

The Foreign Intelligence Service indicates that until recently, Moscow positioned itself as the main communicator in the region. Instead, TRIPP provides for the laying of oil and gas pipelines, fiber-optic networks, and the construction of railway and road infrastructure along the railway line bordering Iran:

According to the beneficiaries, the corridor will form an "important link" of the Trans-Caspian route, which runs through China, Kazakhstan, the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and further to Turkey and European countries. - added the intelligence service.

The intelligence service draws attention to the words of Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, according to whom Russia's participation in this project was not discussed. In addition, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan called on "Russian Railways" (RZD), which is currently the concessionaire of the Armenian railway, to make a decision on restoring the destroyed tracks to the borders of Azerbaijan and Turkey.

