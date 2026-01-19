Russia is bringing old aircraft back into service due to a severe shortage of its fleet - intelligence

Russian airlines plan to massively return to operation in 2026–2027 mothballed aircraft of Soviet and foreign production that are more than 30 years old. This was reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that such a step is forced against the backdrop of a rapid reduction in the aircraft fleet and the absence of real opportunities for its full-fledged renewal under sanctions.

As part of the recovery program extended until 2027, 10 out of 12 planned aircraft have already been returned to service. Among them are Tu-204/214, Il-96, and An-148. For 2026–2027, the transfer of two more restored Tu-204s is planned, despite their obvious moral and technical obsolescence.

In parallel, Russian carriers are forced to de-mothball foreign aircraft. In particular, Rossiya Airlines is increasing its fleet of Boeing 747s, which it acquired after the bankruptcy of Transaero. Aircraft over 20 years old are being returned to flight after years of storage — primarily due to a lack of alternative aircraft.

As of October 2025, the fleet of the largest Russian airlines numbered 1135 aircraft, of which 1088 were in operation. About 67% of the fleet consists of foreign-made aircraft, the maintenance of which is significantly complicated by sanctions and a chronic shortage of spare parts.

The crisis is most acute in cargo aviation: air cargo turnover fell from 9.2 billion tonne-kilometers in 2021 to 1.9 billion in 2024. Experts note that without access to modern aircraft and service, the degradation of the industry may deepen further.

