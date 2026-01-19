Russia is bringing old aircraft back into service due to a severe shortage of its fleet - intelligence

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
Exclusive
03:17 PM • 3200 views
The price of energy insurance: what Ukraine pays for electricity imports from Europe
02:59 PM • 6930 views
Ukrainians spent UAH 11.3 billion on the "winter thousand": most often on utilities, groceries, medicines, and donations
02:58 PM • 10054 views
Trump opens a second front in Europe: the situation around Greenland escalates
Exclusive
01:29 PM • 11822 views
What should be the temperature and humidity in the home: doctor's answer
Exclusive
11:57 AM • 27627 views
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
11:54 AM • 28751 views
Trump's "personal yes," the "Prosperity Deal," and negotiations: what is being decided in Davos for Ukraine
11:48 AM • 17560 views
National Police completed the investigation of the criminal case regarding the death of an Odesa businessman in the scandalous Odrex clinic
January 19, 07:52 AM • 23040 views
Enemy pulls reserves to Pokrovsk: Syrskyi reveals situation in Pokrovsk direction
January 19, 07:13 AM • 31277 views
Trump's threats regarding Greenland force Europe to consider an alliance without the US, with a "coalition of the willing" option taking into account Ukraine's strength - Politico
January 18, 11:31 AM • 40865 views
Frosts and cold snap in Ukraine: what weather to expect next
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Threads surpasses X in mobile app popularity - reportJanuary 19, 07:47 AM • 20433 views
Tina Karol's new TikTok song about "light," "warmth," and "goodness" was ridiculed onlinePhotoJanuary 19, 08:40 AM • 23034 views
Why is the Ministry of Health delaying the decision on the licenses of the scandalous Odrex: the inspection was completed more than a week ago, but there are still no resultsJanuary 19, 09:09 AM • 42650 views
Due to new Russian attacks, power outages in 5 regions, emergency blackouts, situation in Kyiv and region remains difficult - Ministry of EnergyJanuary 19, 10:04 AM • 22133 views
Tymoshenko's property seizure: court announces adjournment until tomorrow11:20 AM • 15210 views
Publications
Trump opens a second front in Europe: the situation around Greenland escalates02:58 PM • 10037 views
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
Exclusive
11:57 AM • 27612 views
Trump's "personal yes," the "Prosperity Deal," and negotiations: what is being decided in Davos for Ukraine11:54 AM • 28739 views
Why is the Ministry of Health delaying the decision on the licenses of the scandalous Odrex: the inspection was completed more than a week ago, but there are still no resultsJanuary 19, 09:09 AM • 42674 views
World Pizza Day: How a simple dish became a global legendJanuary 17, 08:55 AM • 68108 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Greenland
Kharkiv
Denmark
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Mom's copy": Inna Miroshnychenko touchingly congratulated her son on his birthdayPhoto02:12 PM • 4922 views
Tina Karol's new TikTok song about "light," "warmth," and "goodness" was ridiculed onlinePhotoJanuary 19, 08:40 AM • 23052 views
Threads surpasses X in mobile app popularity - reportJanuary 19, 07:47 AM • 20451 views
Jennifer Lawrence said she lost a role in Tarantino's film because she "wasn't good enough"January 18, 03:14 AM • 28436 views
Macron appeared in sunglasses at a meeting at the Élysée PalaceVideoJanuary 17, 07:26 AM • 40752 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Financial Times
Boeing 747

Russia is bringing old aircraft back into service due to a severe shortage of its fleet - intelligence

Kyiv • UNN

 • 476 views

Russian airlines plan to bring mothballed aircraft over 30 years old back into service. This is a forced step due to the reduction of the aircraft fleet and the lack of updates under sanctions.

Russia is bringing old aircraft back into service due to a severe shortage of its fleet - intelligence

Russian airlines plan to massively return to operation in 2026–2027 mothballed aircraft of Soviet and foreign production that are more than 30 years old. This was reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that such a step is forced against the backdrop of a rapid reduction in the aircraft fleet and the absence of real opportunities for its full-fledged renewal under sanctions.

As part of the recovery program extended until 2027, 10 out of 12 planned aircraft have already been returned to service. Among them are Tu-204/214, Il-96, and An-148. For 2026–2027, the transfer of two more restored Tu-204s is planned, despite their obvious moral and technical obsolescence.

In parallel, Russian carriers are forced to de-mothball foreign aircraft. In particular, Rossiya Airlines is increasing its fleet of Boeing 747s, which it acquired after the bankruptcy of Transaero. Aircraft over 20 years old are being returned to flight after years of storage — primarily due to a lack of alternative aircraft.

Russian authorities are shifting financial problems onto citizens through high-yield bonds - intelligence13.01.26, 16:45 • 5895 views

As of October 2025, the fleet of the largest Russian airlines numbered 1135 aircraft, of which 1088 were in operation. About 67% of the fleet consists of foreign-made aircraft, the maintenance of which is significantly complicated by sanctions and a chronic shortage of spare parts.

The crisis is most acute in cargo aviation: air cargo turnover fell from 9.2 billion tonne-kilometers in 2021 to 1.9 billion in 2024. Experts note that without access to modern aircraft and service, the degradation of the industry may deepen further.

"Russian Railways" cargo transportation fell to a minimum amid sanctions and cooling of the Russian economy - intelligence16.01.26, 16:27 • 4035 views

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Sanctions
Technology
War in Ukraine
Boeing 747
Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine
Ukraine