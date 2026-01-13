$43.260.18
Fuel excise tax hike from January 1: expert answers whether to expect price increases for gasoline, diesel, and gas
02:07 PM • 2958 views
Heating problems in the Rada: MPs talk about working conditions
Exclusive
12:46 PM • 11220 views
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinic
January 13, 08:22 AM • 14087 views
General Staff confirms drone factory hit in Taganrog, Russia, and enemy targets in occupied territories
January 13, 07:21 AM • 18862 views
9th-grader's knife attack at a Kyiv school: teenager charged with suspicion
January 12, 07:13 PM • 30085 views
Zelenskyy: Russia is preparing a new massive strike, wants to use frosts for maximum damage
January 12, 06:47 PM • 47150 views
Documents for signing with the Trump team are practically ready, meeting schedules are being coordinated – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
January 12, 05:49 PM • 35516 views
Are large supermarkets closing in Kyiv due to prolonged outages? What do retail chains say?
Exclusive
January 12, 04:29 PM • 33792 views
Political instability in the world: international law is collapsing, and силові методи (forceful methods) are becoming the main argument
Exclusive
January 12, 02:17 PM • 57869 views
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
Publications
Exclusives
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinic
12:46 PM • 11220 views
Almost a million in salary before the New Year. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the National Bank earned in December
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
Exclusive
January 12, 02:17 PM • 57869 views
Ignoring national security: why Deputy Minister Derkach "turns a blind eye" to attempts to appoint Zelinsky as head of the State Aviation Service
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration Date
Russian authorities are shifting financial problems onto citizens through high-yield bonds - intelligence

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6 views

The Foreign Intelligence Service reports that the Russian authorities plan to launch "people's bonds" with high yields in seven subsidized regions. This is a way to shift the financial problems of the regions onto citizens, masking the fiscal crisis with attractive promises.

Russian authorities are shifting financial problems onto citizens through high-yield bonds - intelligence

In seven subsidized regions of Russia, the authorities plan to launch "people's bonds" with the promise of high returns. Formally, the funds are supposed to go to social and infrastructure projects, but in fact, it is a way to shift the financial problems of the regions onto the shoulders of citizens. This was reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service, writes UNN.

The leadership of seven constituent entities of the Russian Federation is working on launching so-called people's bonds – another instrument designed to extract money directly from the pockets of the population. Formally, it is about financing infrastructure and social projects, as well as partially covering regional budget deficits, but in fact, it is about a lack of resources. The pilot group included mostly subsidized regions of the Far East: Khabarovsk, Kamchatka, and Primorsky Krais, Magadan and Amur Oblasts, Chukotka Autonomous Okrug, and Yakutia.

- the message says.

The offer is presented as "safe" and "attractive": fixed profitability without market volatility, a rate no lower than bank deposits, and in some places – up to 16–17% per annum, a minimum entry of 1 thousand rubles. The purchase is promised to be as simple as possible – through online platforms without brokerage accounts, with full digital identification. The volume of one issue is limited to 1 billion rubles, allegedly to maintain debt sustainability. It is precisely the excessive "generosity" of the conditions that traditionally signals increased risks – the Russian authorities have repeatedly used similar schemes, shifting financial problems onto citizens.

Sanctions are breaking Russia's oil sector: December production fell to a 1.5-year low - intelligence12.01.26, 16:09 • 4044 views

As noted by intelligence, the key detail is the absence of a strict targeted allocation of the raised funds. The money can go anywhere: from housing and communal services and transport to education and medicine, or simply to current expenses. In the short term, this will help temporarily plug budget holes and reduce pressure on the banking system.

In the longer term, it will only solidify the deterioration of the regions' financial condition: deficits will grow, profit tax revenues will fall, and debts will be postponed to the future. There is no money in the system, so the authorities are once again turning to the population, masking the fiscal crisis with attractive promises that usually end in disappointment.

- added the intelligence service.

In 2025, Russia nationalized private assets worth over 3 trillion rubles – intelligence10.01.26, 21:43 • 4776 views

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Russian propaganda
State budget