01:20 PM
Zelenskyy announced meetings of the Ukrainian delegation with US representatives
12:36 PM
Court sets bail for Tymoshenko at over UAH 33 million
12:29 PM
EU is developing a new two-tier system to accelerate Ukraine's accession, but the plan frightens European capitals - FT
11:02 AM
Ukraine's economy grew by 2.2% in 2025 despite Russian attacks and complex logistics - Ministry of Economy
10:01 AM
Winter holidays in Kyiv extended until February 1, in other regions by decision of the TEB - Ministry of Education
08:50 AM
Ukraine has fuel reserves for 20+ days, imports continue, gas reserves also available - minister
Exclusive
January 16, 08:00 AM
How to find out if a person is on the TCC's "wanted list": lawyer's answerPhoto
January 16, 05:32 AM
Great Britain allocates £20 million to save Ukraine's energy sector
January 15, 10:04 PM
Trump did receive the Nobel Peace Medal, symbolically presented by Machado
January 15, 02:15 PM
Cereals, bread, meat, eggs or vegetables: what's next in line for price increases
Publications
Exclusives
"Russian Railways" cargo transportation fell to a minimum amid sanctions and cooling of the Russian economy - intelligence

Kyiv • UNN

 • 106 views

By the end of 2025, the volume of cargo transportation by "Russian Railways" decreased by 5.6%, which is the lowest figure since 2009. This is a consequence of Western sanctions and the cooling of economic activity in Russia.

"Russian Railways" cargo transportation fell to a minimum amid sanctions and cooling of the Russian economy - intelligence

According to the results of 2025, the volume of freight traffic on the Russian Railways network decreased by 5.6%, which was the lowest figure since 2009. As reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service, such dynamics are a consequence of Western sanctions and a general cooling of economic activity in Russia, UNN reports.

Details

According to intelligence data, the decline has been ongoing for the fourth consecutive year, following a 3.7% decrease in 2022, 0.1% in 2023, and 4.1% in 2024. Official statistics also record a 1.8% reduction in freight turnover, indicating not only smaller volumes but also a decrease in the average transportation distance. According to industry analysts, the real scale of the problem may be significantly deeper than what the reported data reflects.

A decline was recorded in 13 out of 15 key cargo categories. The sharpest reduction occurred in ferrous metallurgy: transportation of ferrous metals decreased by 17.7%, and scrap metal by 32.2%. A significant decrease also occurred in the segments of industrial raw materials (–16%), building materials (–10.5%), grain (–12.2%), and forest products (–5.9%). Energy supplies also went down, including oil and petroleum products by 5%, and coal by 2.1%. 

- stated in the message.

Russian authorities are shifting financial problems onto citizens through high-yield bonds - intelligence13.01.26, 16:45 • 4887 views

Such dynamics are a consequence of Western sanctions and a general cooling of economic activity in Russia. As a result, a decrease in network utilization and a deterioration in financial results were recorded: in January–September 2025, the company recorded a loss of 55.8 million US dollars and cut its investment program for 2026 by 24%. Cost optimization already involves curtailing infrastructure projects and updating rolling stock, which accelerates the further degradation of the technical condition of the railway network against the backdrop of a weakening Russian economy, the intelligence service summarized.

Russia plans to start exploiting Donbas subsoil this year - intelligence15.01.26, 16:10 • 3282 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkraineNews of the World
Sanctions
Technology
Energy
War in Ukraine