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Russia launched 15 "Banderols" and more than three hundred drones at Ukraine in one day — how many targets were shot down

Kyiv • UNN

 • 406 views

Russia attacked Ukraine with 315 attack drones and 15 "Banderols." Air defense destroyed or suppressed 253 UAVs and 9 "Banderols."

Russia launched 15 "Banderols" and more than three hundred drones at Ukraine in one day — how many targets were shot down

Over the course of the day, the Russian army launched 315 attack drones and 15 "Banderol" missiles at Ukraine; Ukrainian forces managed to destroy more than 260 targets, UNN reports, citing the Air Force.

Details

According to the Air Force, during the day on October 16 (from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.), the enemy attacked Ukraine with 315 attack UAVs (78 of them jet-powered), Gerbera drones and drones of other types, as well as 15 S-8000 "Banderol/Dan-T" missiles.

According to preliminary data, during the specified period, air defense shot down/suppressed 253 UAVs (49 of them jet-powered), as well as 9 S-8000 "Banderol/Dan-T" missiles

 - the statement said.

In addition

As of 7:00 p.m., about 35 attack drones were still in Ukrainian airspace, the Air Force added.

Groups of attack UAVs over the south of Kharkiv region, the north of Dnipropetrovsk region, the east of Kirovohrad region, the central part of Cherkasy region, the north of Mykolaiv and Odesa regions, as well as the southeast, center, north and west of Vinnytsia region, are moving westward 

- the statement said.

Four people injured in Vinnytsia and power outages in Rivne: aftermath of Russia's latest attack revealed16.10.26, 18:14 • 2046 views

Antonina Tumanova

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