Russia launched 108 attack UAVs at Ukraine - air defense shot down 88 targets

During the night of September 6, Russia attacked Ukraine with 108 strike drones of various types. The Air Defense Forces destroyed and suppressed 88 targets. This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

During the night of September 6 (from 18:00 on September 5), the enemy attacked with 108 Shahed-type strike UAVs (including jet-powered ones), Gerbera drones, Parodiya-type decoy drones, as well as S8000 Banderoль drones, from the following directions: Millerovo, Orel, Kursk, the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region, and Hvardiiske - the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea. The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine - the post says.

According to available data, as of 09:30, air defense had shot down/suppressed 82 enemy Shahed- and Gerbera-type UAVs, drones of other types, and 6 S8000 Banderoль drones.

Hits by enemy air attack weapons were recorded at 11 locations, as well as the falls of downed drones (debris) at 7 locations. The attack is ongoing; enemy UAVs remain in the airspace. Follow safety rules - the post says.

Previously

Six people were injured as a result of a Russian drone raid on Zaporizhzhia. A Russian drone hit a residential building, while a fire broke out in another.