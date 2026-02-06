Russia is trying to hide traces of crimes in occupied Mariupol and is destroying mass graves of civilians - CPD

Changes have been recorded at mass burial sites of civilians who died during the 2022 battles in the occupied Mariupol district. This includes the Starokrymske cemetery, as well as cemeteries in the villages of Vynohradne and Manhush. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office, approximately 6,500 criminal proceedings have been registered regarding civilian deaths, including about 200 children. Due to the lack of access to the occupied city, the exact number of victims is unknown: according to various estimates, between 8,000 and 21,000 civilians died during the battles for Mariupol.

Satellite images show that in Vynohradne, the mass grave was turned into ordinary graves, and in Manhush, the area was first cleared, after which it began to be used for road expansion.

The CPD emphasizes that such actions indicate attempts by the Russian side to conceal the scale of war crimes, erase traces of mass killings, and create the illusion of "normal life" in the occupied territories.

Despite attempts to present Mariupol as a showcase of the "Russian world," the occupation authorities cynically destroy the memory of the victims and the consequences of their own aggression. - the message says.

