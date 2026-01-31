Occupiers plan to turn "Azovstal" into a museum cluster to distort history - Mariupol City Council

$42.850.00
51.240.00
ukenru
11:48 AM • 5370 views
Ukraine's energy system is recovering after a systemic accident, power will be restored in the coming hours - Ministry of Energy
10:30 AM • 12270 views
Zelenskyy: emergency situation in the energy system is due to technological reasons on the lines between Ukraine and Moldova, necessary response is in place
10:19 AM • 13533 views
Cascading outages occurred due to problems between Romania and Moldova and in Ukraine, nuclear power plant units were unloaded, power will be restored in the coming hours - minister
10:12 AM • 13102 views
Ministry of Energy: emergency blackouts in a number of regions, electricity supply to return within 2-3 hours
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 17278 views
Generator payment in the consumer's bill: is it legal and how does the war change prices in establishments?
09:29 AM • 10620 views
Ukrainian cities hit by emergency power outages: metro stopped, water supply disrupted
January 30, 06:51 PM • 24556 views
Ukraine and Russia came “very close to a deal” - Trump
January 30, 06:30 PM • 43662 views
If there was no heating, there will be no bill: Ukraine will automatically recalculate utility payments
Exclusive
January 30, 06:21 PM • 49024 views
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
Exclusive
January 30, 05:20 PM • 29298 views
"All these videos are 'Hollywood': the Southern Defense Forces denied the capture of Ternuvate, Richne, and Zlahoda
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−9°
4m/s
74%
748mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
One of Russia's largest banks predicts Russia's 'stash' will run out within a yearJanuary 31, 04:21 AM • 14376 views
Uzhhorod City Council deputy concealed assets worth UAH 13.8 million - prosecutor's officeVideoJanuary 31, 05:18 AM • 17910 views
Following in the footsteps of the Nazis: Russian State Duma deputies demand a strike on Ukraine with 'retaliation weapons'January 31, 06:30 AM • 21099 views
Cyberattacks hit dating app owners Bumble, Badoo, and TinderJanuary 31, 07:38 AM • 13113 views
Bad weather left over 600 towns and villages without electricity: situation by regionsPhotoVideoJanuary 31, 08:22 AM • 10132 views
Publications
Generator payment in the consumer's bill: is it legal and how does the war change prices in establishments?
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 17290 views
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
Exclusive
January 30, 06:21 PM • 49031 views
"Screening 40+": when will the invitation arrive in "Diia" and how to get UAH 2,000 for healthPhotoJanuary 30, 04:26 PM • 31648 views
American Chamber of Commerce: Business must be able to shape the futureJanuary 30, 01:45 PM • 36360 views
Mistakes of the past. How the previous leadership of the State Aviation Administration destroyed the regulator's reputationJanuary 30, 12:58 PM • 39613 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denys Shmyhal
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Jeffrey Epstein
Actual places
Ukraine
Moldova
Romania
Kharkiv Oblast
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Actor Gene Hackman's estate put up for sale almost a year after his deathVideo09:00 AM • 7444 views
Cyberattacks hit dating app owners Bumble, Badoo, and TinderJanuary 31, 07:38 AM • 13309 views
Sharon Stone stated that she communicates with spirits from the afterlife and confirmed her participation in Euphoria 3January 30, 06:42 PM • 18929 views
Five long-awaited movie premieres in February: what's worth seeing on the big screenVideoJanuary 30, 06:12 PM • 18294 views
Creating a Cossack image for Usyk and collaboration with Lina Kostenko: what designer Hasanova revealed in a new interviewPhotoJanuary 30, 05:25 PM • 18374 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
The New York Times
Gold

Occupiers plan to turn "Azovstal" into a museum cluster to distort history - Mariupol City Council

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6 views

The Mariupol City Council reports on the occupiers' intentions to destroy the authentic appearance of "Azovstal". They plan to create a "museum cluster" to erase the memory of Russia's war crimes.

Occupiers plan to turn "Azovstal" into a museum cluster to distort history - Mariupol City Council

The Mariupol City Council reports on the intentions of the occupation administration to destroy the authentic appearance of the Azovstal metallurgical plant – the main symbol of the heroic resistance of Ukrainian defenders. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The pseudo-mayor of the city, Anton Koltsov, announced another plan for the reconstruction of the plant's territory, which involves the creation of a so-called "museum cluster" aimed at erasing the memory of Russia's war crimes and the feat of Mariupol's defenders.

Division of the territory into zones and a "history museum"

According to the invaders' plans, the plant will not be restored as a metallurgical enterprise. The territory is planned to be divided into three parts: historical and memorial, industrial park, and recreational zone. In the memorial part, the occupiers want to open a museum of the plant's history, where individual industrial facilities will be left as open-air exhibits.

The court sentenced the head of the Mariupol occupation administration to 15 years in prison31.01.26, 14:10 • 1472 views

The main area is allocated for a post-industrial park, where high-tech production facilities are supposedly to be deployed, which seems doubtful given the complete destruction of the city's infrastructure.

Attempts to rewrite history on the bones of Mariupol residents

The city council stated that the active promotion of the idea of "restoration" and the creation of museums on the site of destroyed objects is part of the Kremlin's strategy to rewrite the history of Mariupol. The occupiers have already demolished most Ukrainian monuments in the city and are trying to turn places of mass death into symbols of "new life." In reality, such initiatives are an attempt to legalize the aggressor's presence and hide the traces of bloody assaults during which thousands of civilians and military personnel died. 

CNS: Russia wrote off billions for the ruins of Mariupol31.01.26, 01:30 • 17213 views

Stepan Haftko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
Azovstal
Mariupol