The Mariupol City Council reports on the intentions of the occupation administration to destroy the authentic appearance of the Azovstal metallurgical plant – the main symbol of the heroic resistance of Ukrainian defenders. This is reported by UNN.

The pseudo-mayor of the city, Anton Koltsov, announced another plan for the reconstruction of the plant's territory, which involves the creation of a so-called "museum cluster" aimed at erasing the memory of Russia's war crimes and the feat of Mariupol's defenders.

Division of the territory into zones and a "history museum"

According to the invaders' plans, the plant will not be restored as a metallurgical enterprise. The territory is planned to be divided into three parts: historical and memorial, industrial park, and recreational zone. In the memorial part, the occupiers want to open a museum of the plant's history, where individual industrial facilities will be left as open-air exhibits.

The main area is allocated for a post-industrial park, where high-tech production facilities are supposedly to be deployed, which seems doubtful given the complete destruction of the city's infrastructure.

Attempts to rewrite history on the bones of Mariupol residents

The city council stated that the active promotion of the idea of "restoration" and the creation of museums on the site of destroyed objects is part of the Kremlin's strategy to rewrite the history of Mariupol. The occupiers have already demolished most Ukrainian monuments in the city and are trying to turn places of mass death into symbols of "new life." In reality, such initiatives are an attempt to legalize the aggressor's presence and hide the traces of bloody assaults during which thousands of civilians and military personnel died.

