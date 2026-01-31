CNS: Russia wrote off billions for the ruins of Mariupol

$42.850.08
06:51 PM • 9364 views
Ukraine and Russia came “very close to a deal” - Trump
06:30 PM • 14526 views
If there was no heating, there will be no bill: Ukraine will automatically recalculate utility payments
Exclusive
06:21 PM • 17147 views
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
Exclusive
January 30, 05:20 PM • 13684 views
"All these videos are 'Hollywood': the Southern Defense Forces denied the capture of Ternuvate, Richne, and Zlahoda
Exclusive
January 30, 03:18 PM • 15287 views
What business expects and whether a productive dialogue with government agencies is possible: answered by the American Chamber of Commerce
Exclusive
January 30, 01:54 PM • 17198 views
Highly lethal Nipah virus spreads across Asia: what is this infection and is there a threat to Ukraine
Exclusive
January 30, 12:21 PM • 19042 views
Did they not find anything, or did they not want to find anything? The Ministry of Health stated that two companies associated with the scandalous Odrex clinic successfully passed the inspection
January 30, 11:34 AM • 20347 views
Zelenskyy: no strikes on energy at night, but Russia reoriented attacks on logistics, damaged warehouses of an American company
Exclusive
January 30, 10:25 AM • 21523 views
Mummified body of a man found during renovation in Kyiv: he had been locked in an apartment for years
January 30, 09:11 AM • 25571 views
Train traffic between Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia restricted due to Russian attacks - Ukrzaliznytsia
Tags
Authors
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
Exclusive
06:21 PM • 17147 views
"Screening 40+": when will the invitation arrive in "Diia" and how to get UAH 2,000 for healthPhotoJanuary 30, 04:26 PM • 14610 views
American Chamber of Commerce: Business must be able to shape the futureJanuary 30, 01:45 PM • 21516 views
Mistakes of the past. How the previous leadership of the State Aviation Administration destroyed the regulator's reputationJanuary 30, 12:58 PM • 25705 views
Social media ban in Ukraine: are parliamentarians preparing relevant draft laws and will access for children be restricted following the example of Europe?
Exclusive
January 29, 05:45 PM • 82429 views
CNS: Russia wrote off billions for the ruins of Mariupol

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2 views

An audit by the Russian Accounts Chamber revealed a failure in the activities of the PPC "Unified Customer" regarding the reconstruction of destroyed cities, particularly Mariupol. Dozens of facilities have not been completed, deadlines have been missed, and construction costs have been artificially inflated.

CNS: Russia wrote off billions for the ruins of Mariupol

The Russian Accounts Chamber published a devastating audit of the activities of the "Unified Customer" PPC, which oversaw the reconstruction of destroyed cities, including Mariupol. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNR), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that formally, funds were "mastered" almost 100%, but in practice, the result was a failure: dozens of objects were not completed, deadlines were missed, and people have been living without roofs over their heads for years.

Auditors recorded systemic violations: construction was carried out without approved projects and permits, estimates were artificially inflated – for some objects, the cost more than doubled, and out of 61 planned objects for 2021–2024, only 26 were put into operation. At the same time, contractors were given advances of up to 75%, and fines for missed deadlines amounting to billions of rubles were practically not collected.

- the article says.

It is indicated that the company did not even have KPIs related to putting objects into operation – that is, the budget could be "mastered" without any responsibility for the result.

Recall

In occupied Mariupol, a systemic scheme for the redistribution of property operates, which Russian entrepreneurs restored after 2022 at their own expense. After the completion of the work, the legal status of the objects remains undefined, and the property is transferred to loyal structures.

Kremlin hands over occupied Mariupol to Kadyrovites in exchange for loyalty - ATESH17.01.26, 07:22 • 4654 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

EconomyPolitics
War in Ukraine