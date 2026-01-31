The Russian Accounts Chamber published a devastating audit of the activities of the "Unified Customer" PPC, which oversaw the reconstruction of destroyed cities, including Mariupol. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNR), informs UNN.

It is noted that formally, funds were "mastered" almost 100%, but in practice, the result was a failure: dozens of objects were not completed, deadlines were missed, and people have been living without roofs over their heads for years.

Auditors recorded systemic violations: construction was carried out without approved projects and permits, estimates were artificially inflated – for some objects, the cost more than doubled, and out of 61 planned objects for 2021–2024, only 26 were put into operation. At the same time, contractors were given advances of up to 75%, and fines for missed deadlines amounting to billions of rubles were practically not collected. - the article says.

It is indicated that the company did not even have KPIs related to putting objects into operation – that is, the budget could be "mastered" without any responsibility for the result.

In occupied Mariupol, a systemic scheme for the redistribution of property operates, which Russian entrepreneurs restored after 2022 at their own expense. After the completion of the work, the legal status of the objects remains undefined, and the property is transferred to loyal structures.

Kremlin hands over occupied Mariupol to Kadyrovites in exchange for loyalty - ATESH