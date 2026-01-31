$42.850.00
Ukraine's energy system is recovering after a systemic accident, power will be restored in the coming hours - Ministry of Energy
10:30 AM • 4452 views
Zelenskyy: emergency situation in the energy system is due to technological reasons on the lines between Ukraine and Moldova, necessary response is in place
10:19 AM • 7042 views
Cascading outages occurred due to problems between Romania and Moldova and in Ukraine, nuclear power plant units were unloaded, power will be restored in the coming hours - minister
10:12 AM • 6622 views
Ministry of Energy: emergency blackouts in a number of regions, electricity supply to return within 2-3 hours
10:00 AM • 10012 views
Generator payment in the consumer's bill: is it legal and how does the war change prices in establishments?
09:29 AM • 7270 views
Ukrainian cities hit by emergency power outages: metro stopped, water supply disrupted
January 30, 06:51 PM • 23016 views
Ukraine and Russia came “very close to a deal” - Trump
January 30, 06:30 PM • 42084 views
If there was no heating, there will be no bill: Ukraine will automatically recalculate utility payments
January 30, 06:21 PM • 45006 views
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
January 30, 05:20 PM • 28831 views
"All these videos are 'Hollywood': the Southern Defense Forces denied the capture of Ternuvate, Richne, and Zlahoda
The court sentenced the head of the Mariupol occupation administration to 15 years in prison

Kyiv • UNN

 • 34 views

The court found a citizen of Ukraine, who headed the occupation administration of Mariupol, guilty. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property and a 10-year ban on holding positions.

The court sentenced the head of the Mariupol occupation administration to 15 years in prison

The court found a citizen of Ukraine guilty of voluntarily heading the occupation administration of Mariupol and collaborating with the aggressor state. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison with confiscation of all personal property, and deprived of the right to hold positions in state authorities and local self-government for a period of 10 years. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, according to UNN.

Details

Under the public prosecution of the prosecutors of the Office of the Prosecutor General, the court found a citizen of Ukraine guilty of voluntarily heading the occupation administration of Mariupol and collaborating with the aggressor state.

- the report says.

Before working for the occupation authorities, the convicted person was a police officer in various positions, including head of the Mariupol District Police Department in Donetsk Oblast in 2014-2015, then mayor of Yasynuvata in 2018-2020, and subsequently appointed "head of the administration of Mariupol DPR" in 2023.

"The court established that after the capture of Mariupol, he accepted the offer of the Russian occupation authorities and from January 2023 held the position of the so-called "head of the administration of Mariupol DPR", organizing and controlling the work of illegally created authorities in the temporarily occupied territory," the Prosecutor General's Office added.

The verdict was rendered in absentia, as the accused is hiding from justice in the occupied territory.

The court sentenced him to 15 years in prison with confiscation of all personal property, and deprived him of the right to hold positions in state authorities and local self-government for a period of 10 years.

- reported the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Recall

A clergyman of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church was detained in Kharkiv for humiliating Ukrainians and justifying Russia's war against Ukraine on social media. During searches, law enforcement officers seized evidence of his illegal activities and over UAH 2.6 million, presumably received for propaganda in favor of the aggressor state.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
