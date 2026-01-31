The court sentenced the head of the Mariupol occupation administration to 15 years in prison

The court found a citizen of Ukraine guilty of voluntarily heading the occupation administration of Mariupol and collaborating with the aggressor state. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison with confiscation of all personal property, and deprived of the right to hold positions in state authorities and local self-government for a period of 10 years. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, according to UNN.

Details

Under the public prosecution of the prosecutors of the Office of the Prosecutor General, the court found a citizen of Ukraine guilty of voluntarily heading the occupation administration of Mariupol and collaborating with the aggressor state. - the report says.

Before working for the occupation authorities, the convicted person was a police officer in various positions, including head of the Mariupol District Police Department in Donetsk Oblast in 2014-2015, then mayor of Yasynuvata in 2018-2020, and subsequently appointed "head of the administration of Mariupol DPR" in 2023.

"The court established that after the capture of Mariupol, he accepted the offer of the Russian occupation authorities and from January 2023 held the position of the so-called "head of the administration of Mariupol DPR", organizing and controlling the work of illegally created authorities in the temporarily occupied territory," the Prosecutor General's Office added.

The verdict was rendered in absentia, as the accused is hiding from justice in the occupied territory.

The court sentenced him to 15 years in prison with confiscation of all personal property, and deprived him of the right to hold positions in state authorities and local self-government for a period of 10 years. - reported the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Recall

A clergyman of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church was detained in Kharkiv for humiliating Ukrainians and justifying Russia's war against Ukraine on social media. During searches, law enforcement officers seized evidence of his illegal activities and over UAH 2.6 million, presumably received for propaganda in favor of the aggressor state.