Russia is stalling for time in the war against Ukraine, preparing for further hostilities - Center for Countering Disinformation

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1310 views

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, stated that Russia does not want to end the war, but is only stalling for time.

Russia is stalling for time in the war against Ukraine, preparing for further hostilities - Center for Countering Disinformation

Russians do not want to stop the war against Ukraine, but only drag out time. This was written on Telegram by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Andriy Kovalenko, reports UNN.

Details

Russia is doing everything to continue fighting, unfortunately. And it is dragging its feet on everything. Their information policy continues to incite

- Kovalenko wrote.

Additionally

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that security issues cannot be resolved without the Russian Federation, and dialogue without Russia's participation is "utopian and a path to nowhere."

At the same time, the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, believes that Russia should not have a say in matters of security guarantees for Ukraine.

Recall

US President Donald Trump stated that he was dissatisfied with Russia's strike on the Flex plant in Mukachevo on August 21.

At the same time, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, on the one hand, denied strikes on civilian targets in Ukraine and accused the West of disrupting negotiations, and on the other hand, stated the justification of strikes on enterprises with foreign capital that can be used for military needs and questioned the legitimacy of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in UkrainePolitics
Telegram
Kaya Kallas
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Donald Trump
European Union
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Mukachevo