From a colorful parrot to restrained power: how the style of Dorofeeva, MONATIK, and Tina Karol changed since the beginning of the war
March 4, 08:04 PM • 30945 views
Due to the situation around Iran, there are no necessary signals for a trilateral meeting - Zelenskyy
March 4, 07:36 PM • 62697 views
The Antimonopoly Committee has launched inspections of gas stations where fuel prices have sharply increased
March 4, 03:27 PM • 71686 views
Preparing for spring battles - how the situation on the front will change with the arrival of warm weather
March 4, 01:52 PM • 76514 views
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in UkrainePhoto
March 4, 12:44 PM • 41814 views
SBU and AFU hit the Valentin Pikul minesweeper and two other ships in Novorossiysk
March 4, 09:19 AM • 38894 views
54 appeals received from Ukrainians amid escalation in the Middle East - MFA
March 3, 06:22 PM • 60950 views
Former head of the State Border Guard Service Serhiy Deyneko mobilized
March 3, 04:32 PM • 83012 views
Environment and War: What is happening to Ukrainian forests, steppes, and nature reservesPhoto
March 3, 03:45 PM • 70534 views
Ukraine faces resistance to accelerated EU accession - Reuters
Russia is preparing for 'elections' to the State Duma in the occupied territories of Ukraine - Center for Countering Disinformation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 650 views

Russia has begun preparations for holding 'elections' to the Russian State Duma in the occupied territories of Ukraine in September 2026. Putin has instructed to ensure the 'security of expression of will' in Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions.

Russia is preparing for 'elections' to the State Duma in the occupied territories of Ukraine - Center for Countering Disinformation

Russia has begun active preparations for holding so-called "elections" to the State Duma of the Russian Federation in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, which are scheduled for September 2026. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation, according to UNN.

Details

According to the Center, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin instructed to create conditions for voting in the captured territories. He specifically emphasized the need to ensure "security of expression of will" in Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions.

At the same time, in the temporarily occupied territories, the pro-government party "United Russia" announced the creation of organizational committees for holding primaries. This refers to an internal procedure for selecting candidates, which plans to involve local collaborators, among others.

The Center for Countering Disinformation notes that in this way the Kremlin is trying to form a so-called "representative body" and create the appearance of full integration of the occupied territories into Russia.

The CCD emphasizes that any elections organized by the occupying state in the captured territory are illegitimate according to international law. Ukraine and the international community do not recognize their results, and individuals "elected" in such "elections" will not have legal status.

According to the Center's assessment, the main goal of these actions is an attempt to legitimize the occupation through the imitation of the electoral process.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

War in UkrainePolitics
Russian propaganda
Martial law
War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Donetsk Oblast
Luhansk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Kherson Oblast
Ukraine