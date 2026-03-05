Russia increases use of Shaheds for attacks on Ukraine's railways - ISW

$43.450.22
50.460.14
ukenru
March 4, 08:04 PM • 14397 views
Due to the situation around Iran, there are no necessary signals for a trilateral meeting - Zelenskyy
March 4, 07:36 PM • 39998 views
The Antimonopoly Committee has launched inspections of gas stations where fuel prices have sharply increased
Exclusive
March 4, 03:27 PM • 49603 views
Preparing for spring battles - how the situation on the front will change with the arrival of warm weather
Exclusive
March 4, 01:52 PM • 56413 views
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
March 4, 12:44 PM • 35643 views
SBU and AFU hit the Valentin Pikul minesweeper and two other ships in Novorossiysk
March 4, 09:19 AM • 34728 views
54 appeals received from Ukrainians amid escalation in the Middle East - MFA
March 3, 06:22 PM • 58722 views
Former head of the State Border Guard Service Serhiy Deyneko mobilized
Exclusive
March 3, 04:32 PM • 81626 views
Environment and War: What is happening to Ukrainian forests, steppes, and nature reservesPhoto
March 3, 03:45 PM • 68930 views
Ukraine faces resistance to accelerated EU accession - Reuters
Exclusive
March 3, 01:15 PM • 69973 views
The Verkhovna Rada's defense committee is ready to listen to businesses and refine legislation on Defence City
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
4m/s
82%
749mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Germany handed over the first 13 vehicles to Ukrzaliznytsia for infrastructure restorationMarch 4, 09:35 PM • 10165 views
Sofia Rotaru honored the memory of Volodymyr Ivasyuk, who would have turned 77PhotoMarch 4, 09:48 PM • 10742 views
US Senate fails to vote on limiting Trump's war powers in IranVideoMarch 4, 09:59 PM • 7504 views
US approves construction of first new generation commercial nuclear reactor in yearsMarch 4, 11:53 PM • 10523 views
China's government ordered refineries to halt fuel exports due to the Persian Gulf War04:30 AM • 16326 views
Publications
Proper tree pruning - what to look for to increase yieldPhotoMarch 4, 03:53 PM • 32720 views
Preparing for spring battles - how the situation on the front will change with the arrival of warm weather
Exclusive
March 4, 03:27 PM • 49514 views
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
March 4, 01:52 PM • 56322 views
What is generative AI and how does it work?March 4, 11:48 AM • 45850 views
Clinic's reputation should become a new criterion for selecting NHSU partnersMarch 4, 11:44 AM • 45048 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Karoline Leavitt
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Mark Carney
Actual places
United States
Iran
Ukraine
White House
Israel
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Selena Gomez revealed how many children she wants to have with Benny BlancoVideoMarch 4, 03:04 PM • 18025 views
Elton John showed a family portrait with his husband and sons: the picture was presented at the National Portrait Gallery in LondonPhotoMarch 4, 12:28 PM • 34262 views
MamaRika and her child trapped in UAE: illness and evacuation problemsPhotoMarch 3, 05:13 PM • 38793 views
Nicole Kidman learned to handle a scalpel for her role in the series "Scarpetta"VideoMarch 3, 02:39 PM • 46038 views
Paris Hilton staged a racy photoshoot in a pink bathtub and stunned the internetPhotoMarch 3, 12:11 PM • 49819 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
Gold
Heating

Russia increases use of Shaheds for attacks on Ukraine's railways - ISW

Kyiv • UNN

 • 164 views

Russian forces have intensified strikes on Ukraine's railway infrastructure since July 2025, and are also increasing their use of Shahed drones both on the front lines and for attacks on critical infrastructure. This is leading to civilian deaths and injuries.

Russia increases use of Shaheds for attacks on Ukraine's railways - ISW

Russian troops are intensifying strikes on Ukrainian railways and increasing the use of Shahed drones both on the front line and as part of attacks on critical infrastructure. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Institute for the Study of War.

Details

As noted in the ISW analysis, the Russians have intensified attacks on Ukraine's railway infrastructure since July 2025 in order to achieve a partial effect of an air blockade of the battlefield and to degrade the effectiveness of Ukraine's defense on the battlefield.

Thus, in early March, the Russians attacked a train in Mykolaiv. They also hit a train on the Dnipro-Kovel route, and also struck a suburban train in Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region. As a result of the latter war crime, one person died and 10 people were injured.

The army of the occupying state is intensifying Shahed drone strikes on targets located near the front - from 0 to 20 kilometers from the contact line. According to ISW, the Russians prefer Shaheds on the front because these drones can carry a larger payload than FPV drones. This allows the Russians to destroy more fortified structures.

Russian drone attacked a train car and injured a railway worker in Mykolaiv, Russia launched 18 strikes on the railway in March04.03.26, 10:00 • 5274 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Institute for the Study of War
Dnipro (city)
Shahed-136
Kovel
Ukraine
Kryvyi Rih
Mykolaiv