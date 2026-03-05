Russia increases use of Shaheds for attacks on Ukraine's railways - ISW

Russian troops are intensifying strikes on Ukrainian railways and increasing the use of Shahed drones both on the front line and as part of attacks on critical infrastructure. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Institute for the Study of War.

Details

As noted in the ISW analysis, the Russians have intensified attacks on Ukraine's railway infrastructure since July 2025 in order to achieve a partial effect of an air blockade of the battlefield and to degrade the effectiveness of Ukraine's defense on the battlefield.

Thus, in early March, the Russians attacked a train in Mykolaiv. They also hit a train on the Dnipro-Kovel route, and also struck a suburban train in Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region. As a result of the latter war crime, one person died and 10 people were injured.

The army of the occupying state is intensifying Shahed drone strikes on targets located near the front - from 0 to 20 kilometers from the contact line. According to ISW, the Russians prefer Shaheds on the front because these drones can carry a larger payload than FPV drones. This allows the Russians to destroy more fortified structures.

